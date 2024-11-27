Jakarta Election: Dharma Pongrekun Ready to Accept Defeat

Antara
November 27, 2024 | 3:07 pm
Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Lebak Bulus on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun shows his inked finger after voting at a polling station in Lebak Bulus on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun claimed Wednesday that he would be ready to accept whatever results the Jakarta gubernatorial election ended up with, and that includes defeat.

Retired policeman Dharma Pongrekun has paired up with university lecturer Kun Wardana for the Jakarta gubernatorial race. The latest tally has shown that the independent candidate has little to no chance of winning the election against Ex-Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. But a candidate must secure over 50 percent of the votes to win in a single-round election. If no candidate passes the 50 percent-mark, Jakarta will hold another round of election -- this time, it will only have the two candidate pairs with the most votes. Dharma Pongrekun even admitted that he would accept the outcome even if he could not make it to the second round.

“Whatever the results, let God decide. We don’t need to feel sad, especially if we don’t make it [to the second round],” Dharma Pongrekun said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Dharma Pongrekun said that he did not have a target of the total votes he wanted to secure for this upcoming election. He added: “I don’t feel nervous. I will just let everything flow.”

According to Lembaga Survey Indonesia, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana got 10.55 percent of the votes as of 3.50 p.m. Ridwan Kamil-Suswono came in second place with 39.72 percent of the votes. Pramono Anung-Rano Karno is on the lead with 49.73 percent of the votes. The pollster's data, however, only encompassed 75.8 percent of the votes at the time.

