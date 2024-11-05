Jakarta Election: Pramono Anung-Rano Karno Popular Among Baby Boomers, Gen X

Thomas Rizal
November 5, 2024
A Pramono Anung supporter holds a handfan with the governor candidate's face during a campaign trail in Kapuk Teko, Jakarta, on Oct. 25, 2024. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Jakarta. Jakarta governor candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno is in the lead among the older voters, namely the baby boomers (58-76 years old), according to the latest survey by the research institute Litbang Kompas.

The pair that put together Ex-Cabinet Secretary Pramono and actor-turned-politician Rano are also popular among the Gen X community, or anyone who is between 44-57 years old.

A survey by Litbang Kompas revealed Tuesday that 36.5 percent of the baby boomer respondents admitted to supporting Pramono in the Jakarta gubernatorial race. Some 25.7 percent of the baby boomers preferred Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. None of the baby boomers chose the independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun. The opinion poll recorded 37.8 percent of undecided voters in the baby boomer category.

Pramono is also on a strong lead in the Gen X category, securing about 41.1 percent of their support. Seconded by Ridwan Kamil with 33.1 percent of the Gen X saying that the architect should lead Jakarta. Only 2.1 percent of the Gen X picked Dharma Pongrekun and his running mate Kun Wardana.

Advertisement

Jakarta’s millennials are also leaning towards Pramono-Rano. About 45.1 percent of the surveyed individuals, aged between 36-43 years old, said they would vote for Pramono in the upcoming election. Some 27.5 percent of the millennials chose Ridwan Kamil, while 5.9 percent of others said they would go for Dharma Pongrekun. Undecided voters made up 21.5 percent of the millennial respondents, according to Litbang Kompas.

Ridwan Kamil, who has paired up with former agriculture minister Suswono, was a top pick among the younger voters.

As many as 40.1 Gen Y respondents (28-35 years old) said they would pick Ridwan Kamil. Seconded by the Pramono-Rano pair, which garnered about 36.7 percent support.

About 40.6 percent of the Gen Z respondents—anyone under 28 years old—also admitted that they would vote for Ridwan Kamil. Seconded by Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, who got supported by 31.3 percent of the Gen Zs in the opinion poll.

Litbang Kompas did the survey on Oct. 20-25. In other words, the poll took place after the first gubernatorial debate, but just a few days before the second debate. The survey had 800 respondents.

Over 8 million Jakartans will cast their votes later this month.

