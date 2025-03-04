Jakarta Eyes Housing Relocation, River Dredging to Tackle Flooding

Jakarta. The Jakarta city administration is ramping up its flood mitigation efforts as heavy flooding caused by the overflowing Ciliwung River has displaced 1,229 residents in South and East Jakarta. The disaster, which has also affected parts of Depok, West Java, has been declared as part of the national strategic program (PSN) for flood control, receiving central government support.

Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno visited one of the worst-hit areas in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, on Tuesday to assess the situation and engage with affected residents.

“We are thankful that the central government has included Jakarta’s flood control in the national strategic program. With this additional funding, we can accelerate solutions such as the Ciliwung River normalization project,” Rano said.

Rano reiterated that while the Jakarta administration has been actively working on flood control, financial limitations have prevented a swift resolution. He assured that the city’s dredging efforts in rivers and reservoirs would continue but acknowledged that heavy rainfall remains a significant challenge.

“As part of our 100-day program, we are intensifying dredging operations in rivers and reservoirs. However, extreme weather conditions are beyond our control,” he stated.

Relocation to Government Housing

To provide a long-term solution for flood-affected residents, Rano urged them to consider relocating to government-owned apartment complexes (rusun) built by the city administration. He pointed out the newly completed housing complex in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, which consists of three towers and nearly 800 units equipped with essential facilities, including clean water and sports facilities.

“I encourage residents to move into government apartments for a safer and more stable living environment. However, we understand that adjusting to apartment living takes time,” he said.



The deputy governor also underscored the importance of continuing major flood control projects, including the normalization of the Ciliwung River and the construction of the Giant Sea Wall, a large-scale coastal defense project to protect Jakarta from tidal flooding.

“Flooding in Jakarta is unpredictable. Only residents living in multi-story homes are relatively safe. This is why we must push forward with river normalization and the Giant Sea Wall project under the national program,” he concluded.

