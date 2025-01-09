Jakarta Eyes Top 50 Global City Status by 2030, Here’s How It Plans to Get There

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung wants the Indonesian capital to become one of the world’s top 50 global cities by 2030, calling for reforms in education, transportation, and governance to help achieve the goal.

Speaking at the Leaders Forum: Unlocking Investment for Jakarta’s Transformation into a Top 50 Global City by 2030, held Tuesday evening at City Hall, Pramono acknowledged Jakarta’s urban challenges.

“Jakarta must evolve and improve, and that change must begin with ourselves,” Pramono said. “We want Jakarta to become a global city, but one grounded in strong foundations, particularly in education and equality.”

Jakarta currently ranks 74th out of 156 cities in the 2024 Kearney Global Cities Index. This year’s top 10 include New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Pramono is prepared to take bold, and at times unpopular, steps to drive long-term development. “I’m not afraid of controversy. If someone has to take the hits for change, I will,” he said, adding that his deputy would take on more popular initiatives.

Focus on Education, Governance, and Investment

A central pillar of Jakarta’s transformation strategy is expanding access to education. More than 707,000 students have received the Jakarta Smart Card (KJP), while nearly 17,000 university students benefit from the Jakarta University Student Card (KJMU). KJP holders also receive free access to public museums and recreational sites.

Jakarta has also extended public library and museum hours to 10 p.m. and resolved diploma-related issues for more than 6,600 individuals this year.

“If we want to break into the top 50, or even the top 20, we must first solve basic problems like education,” Pramono said.

The city is also overhauling its bureaucracy to improve transparency, accountability, and credibility, with the goal of rebuilding public trust and attracting more investment.

In transportation, the administration is expanding an integrated public transport network, including the Transjabodetabek bus system and further development of the city’s MRT and LRT lines.

Attracting Investment

Pramono highlighted Jakarta’s relatively low foreign direct investment (FDI) compared to regional neighbors such as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“We cannot keep relying solely on taxes, levies, and dividends. We need a new mindset for financing development,” he said.

As part of that shift, the city plans to launch the Jakarta Collaboration Fund to attract private sector capital. Pramono also encouraged city-owned enterprises to prepare for initial public offerings (IPOs) to boost capitalization and improve business performance.

According to data from the Investment Ministry, Jakarta recorded Rp 241.9 trillion ($14.8 billion) in total investment in 2024. This includes Rp128.4 trillion in domestic investment (PMDN) and Rp113.5 trillion in foreign direct investment (PMA).

Pramono also raised concerns about Jakarta’s legal status, which still designates it as Indonesia’s capital despite the enactment of Law No. 2/2024, which outlines the relocation of the capital to Nusantara. He noted that the draft presidential regulation (Perpres) on the transfer, of which he was a contributor, has yet to be signed.

Top 10 cities according to Kearney Global City Index 2024:

New York London Paris Tokyo Singapore Beijing Los Angeles Shanghai Hong Kong Chicago

