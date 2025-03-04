Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate

Yovanda Noni
March 4, 2025 | 10:30 am
BPBD officers monitor flood levels in Jakarta on Monday, March 3, 2025. (BPBD Jakarta)
BPBD officers monitor flood levels in Jakarta on Monday, March 3, 2025. (BPBD Jakarta)

Jakarta. Heavy flooding triggered by the overflowing Ciliwung River has forced 1,229 residents in South and East Jakarta to evacuate, according to the Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).

Thousands of evacuees have been relocated across several sub-districts, including Kampung Melayu, Bidaracina, Cawang, and East Pejaten, BPBD reported.

"There are 11 evacuation sites across these four sub-districts," said Mohamad Yohan, Head of the Data and Information Center at BPBD Jakarta, as quoted by Antara on Tuesday.

Evacuation records indicate that 211 residents were displaced in Kampung Melayu, 108 in Bidaracina, 160 in Cawang, and 750 in East Pejaten.

BPBD has provided aid at evacuation centers, including 1,000 ready-to-eat meal boxes, 260 kidsware packages, 20 cases of bottled water, 20 blankets, and 160 family kits.

Currently, 25 neighborhood units (RT) remain affected by the floodwaters, with 11 in South Jakarta and 14 in East Jakarta.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that 224 homes in Rawajati, South Jakarta, have been inundated, with water levels reaching between 50 centimeters and 1.5 meters. The flood has impacted 485 families, or approximately 1,446 people.

BNPB assured that essential supplies for affected residents remain sufficient.

"If there is a shortage, we can request more; we are ready to assist," said Lukmansyah, BNPB Deputy for Emergency Handling.

