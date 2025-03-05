Jakarta Floods in Pictures
Jakarta. Severe flooding submerged many parts of Jakarta on Monday and Tuesday, with authorities attributing the disaster to heavy rainfall in the higher areas of nearby Bogor.
Excess water from the Ciliwung River, carrying tons of debris and waste, worsened conditions in affected areas of East Jakarta. In response, the city’s fire department deployed trucks to pump floodwater back into the river.
Rescue workers used inflatable boats to evacuate residents as floodwaters rose to three meters in some areas.
In a dramatic scene, a suspension bridge over the Ciliwung River was completely submerged, cutting off access to the Poltangen area in Pasar Minggu District, East Jakarta.
The Latest
News 25 minutes ago
Jakarta Floods in PicturesExcess water from the Ciliwung River, carrying tons of debris and waste, worsened conditions in affected areas of East Jakarta.
Business 5 hours ago
Canada, Mexico, and China Retaliate as Trump’s Tariffs Take Effect“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend," Trudeau said.
News 7 hours ago
Former Bengkulu Governor Rearrested for Another Graft CaseRidwan’s case is the latest in a long string of corruption scandals involving Bengkulu governors over the past two decades.
News 9 hours ago
Floods Paralyze Bekasi City Near JakartaThe disaster affected 16,000 people, and one resident was reported missing after being swept away in a flash flood.
News 11 hours ago
Nusantara Authority Now Fully Works in New CapitalThe president signaled that Nusantara will serve as the “political capital” while the business and financial hub will remain in Jakarta.
Most Popular
1
Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
2
Less Beef Import for Private Sector Said to Worsen Indonesia's Layoff Worries
3
Pope Francis Overcomes Setback in Pneumonia Recovery
4
Pertamina CEO Issues Public Apology Amid Graft and Fuel Blending Scandals
5
Deflation and Layoffs Weaken Indonesia’s Ramadan Spending