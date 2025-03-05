Jakarta Floods in Pictures

Jakarta. Severe flooding submerged many parts of Jakarta on Monday and Tuesday, with authorities attributing the disaster to heavy rainfall in the higher areas of nearby Bogor.

Excess water from the Ciliwung River, carrying tons of debris and waste, worsened conditions in affected areas of East Jakarta. In response, the city’s fire department deployed trucks to pump floodwater back into the river.

Rescue workers used inflatable boats to evacuate residents as floodwaters rose to three meters in some areas.

In a dramatic scene, a suspension bridge over the Ciliwung River was completely submerged, cutting off access to the Poltangen area in Pasar Minggu District, East Jakarta.

Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded homes in East Pejaten, Jakarta, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded homes in East Pejaten, Jakarta, on Monday, March 3, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Workers operate backhoes to remove debris and waste from the Ciliwung River in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Plastic waste and debris cover the surface of the Ciliwung River, drifting into the city through Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Two workers observe as backhoes clear debris and waste from the Ciliwung River in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

A pile of debris and plastic waste accumulates along the Ciliwung River in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, following severe flooding on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

An aerial view shows firefighters using high-powered pumps to divert floodwater from West Jatinegara Street, East Jakarta, back into the Ciliwung River, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Firefighters pump floodwater from West Jatinegara Street, East Jakarta, back into the Ciliwung River, in an effort to reduce water levels on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Excess water from the Ciliwung River submerges West Jatinegara Street in East Jakarta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

A suspension bridge over the Ciliwung River was completely submerged, cutting off access to the Poltangen area in Pasar Minggu District, East Jakarta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

A suspension bridge over the Ciliwung River was completely submerged, cutting off access to the Poltangen area in Pasar Minggu District, East Jakarta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

