Jakarta Floods Submerge 29 Neighborhoods, Water Levels Reach 2.5 Meters

March 18, 2025 | 10:25 am
Excess water from the Ciliwung River submerges West Jatinegara Street in East Jakarta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Excess water from the Ciliwung River submerges West Jatinegara Street in East Jakarta on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Heavy flooding has inundated 29 neighborhood units (RT) across East Jakarta, West Jakarta, and South Jakarta, with water levels reaching up to 2.5 meters, the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported on Tuesday.

"Based on data collected this morning, flooding has been recorded in 29 RTs," said BPBD Jakarta’s Head of Data and Information Center, Mohamad Yohan, as quoted by Antara.

The worst-hit areas are neighborhoods along the Ciliwung River, particularly in East Jakarta, South Jakarta, and West Jakarta.

According to BPBD data, Cililitan and Cawang in East Jakarta are experiencing the most severe flooding, with water depths ranging from 2.3 to 2.5 meters.

The flooding follows heavy rainfall across Jakarta and surrounding areas on Monday, which caused water levels to rise at key monitoring posts.

"This led to the Krukut Hulu monitoring post being raised to alert level three at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday," Yohan explained.

Affected Areas and Water Levels

East Jakarta (23 RTs)

  • Lubang Buaya: 1 RT, 30 cm
  • Bidara Cina: 3 RTs, 160–175 cm
  • Kampung Melayu: 4 RTs, 160 cm
  • Balekambang: 3 RTs, 130–170 cm
  • Cawang: 7 RTs, 30–230 cm
  • Cililitan: 2 RTs, 230–250 cm
  • Cipinang Melayu: 3 RTs, 30–40 cm
    Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflow from the Ciliwung River.

West Jakarta (2 RTs)

  • Rawa Buaya, Cengkareng: 2 RTs, 35 cm
    Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflow from the Angke River.

South Jakarta (4 RTs)

  • Pejaten Timur, Pasar Minggu: 4 RTs, 135–195 cm
    Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflow from the Ciliwung River.

