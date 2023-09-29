Friday, September 29, 2023
Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories

September 29, 2023 | 8:59 pm
Jakarta Air Pollution Mitigation Task Force spokesperson Ani Ruspitawati, center. (B-Universe Photo/Andrea Hosana)
Jakarta Air Pollution Mitigation Task Force spokesperson Ani Ruspitawati, center. (B-Universe Photo/Andrea Hosana)

Jakarta. The Jakarta provincial government has taken action by suspending the operations of four factories for exceeding air pollution limits, following a crackdown on major polluters in the capital city and its surrounding areas.

The Jakarta Air Pollution Mitigation Task Force on Friday released the names of the companies that have been suspended due to exceeding air pollution limits attributed to the use of coal. These companies include Trada Trans Indonesia, Trans Bara Energy, Bahana Indokarya Global, and Jakarta Central Asia Steel.

Task force spokesperson, Ani Ruspitawati, was quoted by the city government website BeritaJakarta as saying that two more coal-burning companies are currently under investigation and could face similar sanctions if found guilty of emitting excessive carbon emissions.

The task force was recently established to address air pollution issues, which have placed Jakarta among the most-polluted cities in the world according to global environmental groups.

Ani added that the city government, in collaboration with auto dealerships, continues to conduct vehicle emission tests, which have covered 1.1 million cars and 117,644 motorcycles as of Friday. More than 440 vehicle repair shops were involved in the program.

Vehicles that fail the emission tests are subject to higher parking fees at 10 parking grounds managed by the city government.

