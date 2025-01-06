Jakarta Government to Revitalize Pasar Baru, Deemed the 'Soul of Jakarta

Jakarta. The Jakarta provincial government plans to revitalize Pasar Baru, one of the capital’s oldest and most iconic markets. Rich in history and cultural value, the market has seen a decline, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jakarta Deputy Governor Rano Karno said on Tuesday that Pasar Baru is more than just a shopping destination, calling it “the soul of Jakarta” with deep historical and cultural significance.

“We’ve been fixing parks, but we’ve forgotten to restore Pasar Baru. That’s part of our past failures. Now, we’re going to revitalize it,” said Rano during the opening of the Discover Betawi Art & Culture event at Hotel Borobudur in Jakarta.

Earlier, Rano had visited the Pasar Baru area, engaging directly with locals and tourists.

The revitalization will be integrated with other historical and cultural sites nearby, including Lapangan Banteng, the Jakarta Arts Building, and the Ministry of Finance building.

“We’re going to create a strategic cultural area in collaboration with relevant institutions, including the post office and arts center. Pasar Baru will be the centerpiece,” Rano explained.

Pandemic Marked a Turning Point

Rano acknowledged that Pasar Baru’s decline accelerated after the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, he remains optimistic about the area’s potential for revival through well-planned development.

“I believe we can restore at least 50 percent of its foot traffic. We’ll prepare tourism packages in collaboration with hotels, targeting visitors from outside Jakarta,” he said.

As for the timeline, Rano noted that revitalization won’t begin this year, as planning and budgeting are still underway. The project is expected to start in 2026.

“Planning is being carried out this year, and implementation will begin next year. But this will definitely move forward,” said the former actor, best known for his role in Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Si Doel the Educated Boy), which portrays the daily lives of Betawi people.

Once a symbol of trade and culture in Jakarta, Pasar Baru is now set to enter a new chapter as a revived shopping and cultural heritage destination under the Jakarta provincial government’s initiative.

With support from the private sector and the tourism industry, the revitalization of Pasar Baru is expected to bring significant economic, social, and cultural benefits to both Jakarta residents and domestic tourists.

