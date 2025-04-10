Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

Mita Amalia Hapsari
June 15, 2025 | 7:41 pm
SHARE
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, left, inspects a concrete wall that protects the Muara Angke area from tidal flooding, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, left, inspects a concrete wall that protects the Muara Angke area from tidal flooding, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung reaffirmed on Sunday his administration’s commitment to continue the construction of a giant seawall along the northern coast of Java, a long-delayed project aimed at protecting the capital from coastal erosion, tidal flooding, and land subsidence.

The offshore seawall, a massive infrastructure plan that stretches across the northern coastline of Java, has been included in the central government’s strategic agenda. Governor Pramono said Jakarta has made the project a regional priority as well, given the city’s vulnerability to rising sea levels and sinking land, particularly in its northern districts.

According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java, with a total projected cost of $80 billion.

“The previous Jakarta administration began work on a concrete seawall, and we will continue this project in line with the directive from President Prabowo Subianto,” Pramono said. “We have already started construction in the Muara Angke area, which will serve as our initial site.”

Advertisement

Under the current plan, the Jakarta provincial government is responsible for building a 19-kilometer section of the seawall within its jurisdiction -- an increase from the initial 12 kilometers, Pramono said. Jakarta will require an estimated $10 billion over the next decade to complete its portion.

“We are currently exploring funding sources to support this massive undertaking,” he said.

Read More:
Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay

On Thursday, President Prabowo officially announced the start of the long-awaited seawall construction project, calling it a critical step in safeguarding densely populated coastal cities across Java.

Originally proposed in 1995 by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the project has faced repeated delays for nearly 30 years. Speaking at the Indonesia Conference on Infrastructure at the Jakarta International Convention Center, Prabowo stressed the urgency of action.

“This project covers an extraordinary 500 kilometers -- from Banten in the west to Gresik in East Java -- at an estimated cost of $80 billion,” the president said. “It has been discussed for three decades. We will no longer debate it -- we will begin building.”

Read More:
Pramono Earns Praise for First 100 Days as Jakarta Governor, but Gaps Remain

The construction will prioritize regions most vulnerable to tidal flooding and sea level rise, particularly Jakarta, as well as Central Java cities such as Semarang, Pekalongan, and Brebes.

President Prabowo also confirmed that a dedicated government authority will be established to oversee and coordinate the implementation of the megaproject.

Tags:
#Environment #Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital
News 7 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

 According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java.
Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay
News Jun 12, 2025 | 10:46 pm

Prabowo to Kick Off $80 Billion Seawall Project after 30-Year Delay

 “It has been discussed for 30 years. We will no longer debate it -- we will start building,” the president declared.
Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population
News Jun 4, 2025 | 10:23 am

Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population

 Jakarta will continue sterilizing stray cats to curb rapid population growth, aiming to sterilize 22,000 cats in the initial phase.
Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 8:24 pm

Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO

 Jakarta plans IPOs for Bank DKI and PAM Jaya under its Jakarta Fund to boost the regional budget.
Pramono Earns Praise for First 100 Days as Jakarta Governor, but Gaps Remain
News Jun 2, 2025 | 8:52 am

Pramono Earns Praise for First 100 Days as Jakarta Governor, but Gaps Remain

 Kevin criticized the administration for scaling back its initial promise to install CCTV cameras in every neighborhood unit.
Jakarta Students Caught Smoking Risk Losing Financial Aid
News May 28, 2025 | 4:13 pm

Jakarta Students Caught Smoking Risk Losing Financial Aid

 Jakarta students who smoke at school or in public may lose their KJP Plus aid, under new rules to curb youth smoking in the capital.
Jakarta Eyes Top 50 Global City Status by 2030, Here’s How It Plans to Get There
News May 28, 2025 | 11:22 am

Jakarta Eyes Top 50 Global City Status by 2030, Here’s How It Plans to Get There

 Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung aims for the city to join the world’s top 50 by 2030, pledging reforms in education and investment.
Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion
News May 9, 2025 | 11:57 am

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

 The regulation has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
News Apr 27, 2025 | 7:50 pm

PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

 While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.
Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI
Business Apr 10, 2025 | 9:03 pm

Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI

 The breach has led Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to dismiss the bank’s IT Director, Amirul Wicaksono.

The Latest

Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
News 1 hours ago

Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports

 The Israelis informed the Trump administration in recent days that it had developed a credible plan to kill Khamenei.
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
News 3 hours ago

Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore

 Indonesia and Singapore have just signed a series of landmark agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy.
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply

 Indonesia plans to import up to 2 million live cattle over the next five years, including 1.2 million dedicated to dairy production.
Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital
News 7 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

 According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java.
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
News 17 hours ago

Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead

 Cockfighting, known locally as tajen, is a traditional but controversial practice in Bali.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
3
KPK Considers Forced Summons for Singaporean Jet Tycoon in Papua Graft Probe
4
Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites
5
Qatar’s Barzan Doubts ‘Big Market’ Indonesia Will Put Brake on Its Defense Investment
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED