Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung reaffirmed on Sunday his administration’s commitment to continue the construction of a giant seawall along the northern coast of Java, a long-delayed project aimed at protecting the capital from coastal erosion, tidal flooding, and land subsidence.

The offshore seawall, a massive infrastructure plan that stretches across the northern coastline of Java, has been included in the central government’s strategic agenda. Governor Pramono said Jakarta has made the project a regional priority as well, given the city’s vulnerability to rising sea levels and sinking land, particularly in its northern districts.

According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java, with a total projected cost of $80 billion.

“The previous Jakarta administration began work on a concrete seawall, and we will continue this project in line with the directive from President Prabowo Subianto,” Pramono said. “We have already started construction in the Muara Angke area, which will serve as our initial site.”

Under the current plan, the Jakarta provincial government is responsible for building a 19-kilometer section of the seawall within its jurisdiction -- an increase from the initial 12 kilometers, Pramono said. Jakarta will require an estimated $10 billion over the next decade to complete its portion.

“We are currently exploring funding sources to support this massive undertaking,” he said.

On Thursday, President Prabowo officially announced the start of the long-awaited seawall construction project, calling it a critical step in safeguarding densely populated coastal cities across Java.

Originally proposed in 1995 by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the project has faced repeated delays for nearly 30 years. Speaking at the Indonesia Conference on Infrastructure at the Jakarta International Convention Center, Prabowo stressed the urgency of action.

“This project covers an extraordinary 500 kilometers -- from Banten in the west to Gresik in East Java -- at an estimated cost of $80 billion,” the president said. “It has been discussed for three decades. We will no longer debate it -- we will begin building.”

The construction will prioritize regions most vulnerable to tidal flooding and sea level rise, particularly Jakarta, as well as Central Java cities such as Semarang, Pekalongan, and Brebes.

President Prabowo also confirmed that a dedicated government authority will be established to oversee and coordinate the implementation of the megaproject.

