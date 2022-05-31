Jakarta Governor Inaugurates Siloam’s 41st Hospital

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, center, inaugurates Siloam Agora Hospital in East Jakarta on May 30, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. The Jakarta government welcomed the newly-built Siloam Agora Hospital at the Holand Village premium residential complex in Cempaka Putih, East Jakarta, on Monday.

With an investment of Rp 400 billion ($27.5 million), the brand new hospital has 230 beds and incorporates the latest medical technology and equipment supported by experienced medical professionals and specialists.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was present at the ceremony to inaugurate the new hospital and show appreciation for Siloam Hospitals Group’s major investments in human capital and quality public facilities in the capital city.

“Quality healthcare is a key component in a healthy, productive, and competitive population,” Anies said in his opening remarks.

Siloam Agora is a general hospital but it also operates a state-of-the-art cancer center, the first of its kind in East Jakarta.

In addition to the oncology center, Siloam Agora’s healthcare, diagnostic, and therapeutic services cover more than 25 medical specialties with a greater emphasis on cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology.

Siloam Hospitals Vice President Director Caroline Riady said the hospital’s oncology center adopts the precision medicine approach for treatment and prevention that will increase the survival of cancer patients.

The center will help address capacity constraints in cancer treatment facilities for the 11 million Jakarta residents and beyond.

“The number of cancer patients keeps growing but the capacity of cancer detection and curative facilities in Indonesia remains inadequate, prompting many Indonesian citizens to travel over a very large distance just to get better [medical] services,” Caroline said.

“We in Siloam Agora will do a lot of activities on screening, early detection, and prevention [against cancer] because prevention is better than cure,” she added.

Siloam Agora also introduces a multidisciplinary team approach to deliver the best outcome in treating cancer patients, she said.

On the occasion, Caroline thanked the city government and the Indonesian Doctor Association (IDI) for their support and close collaboration with Siloam Hospitals Group, one of Indonesia’s biggest networks of private hospitals with 41 hospitals in 29 cities and districts across the archipelago.

Siloam Agora employs 62 medical specialists, 10 resident doctors, and 100 experienced nurses, according to a statement from the company,

