Sunday, August 27, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions

Agnes Valentina Christa
August 26, 2023 | 10:03 pm
SHARE
FILE - A traffic policeman stops a car for violating the license plate-based driving restriction in Jakarta. (Antara photo)
FILE - A traffic policeman stops a car for violating the license plate-based driving restriction in Jakarta. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Jakarta will not extend the existing license plate-based traffic restriction to a 24-hour format as a means to address both traffic congestions and vehicle emissions, Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said on Saturday.

The existing policy -- which limits the number of days drivers can travel inside Jakarta according to the last digit of their license plates – is currently enforced during morning and evening rush hours on weekdays.
 
"If we were to implement this policy round the clock, it would severely limit people's mobility. We must carefully consider the significant impact, given that not many individuals own vehicles with both even and odd license plate digits," Heru said during a visit to the Cengkareng district in West Jakarta.

The suggestion to extend the driving restriction policy was made by city councilor Ida Mahmudah.

Data from the Jakarta Police reveals that the city has a total of 23 million motor vehicles, including both cars and motorcycles, with an annual growth rate of up to 3 percent.

Advertisement

Yohannes Nangoi, the chairman of the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo), attributed worsening vehicle emissions to the use of low-quality fuel. He argued that all vehicles produced or sold in Indonesia already adhere to the Euro 4 vehicle emission standard.

"While Euro 4-certified vehicles can reduce emissions when fueled with compatible fuel, unfortunately, there are several fuel products that do not meet the Euro IV standard here," Yohannes said.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Spain Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Suspended After World Cup Final Kiss
News 6 hours ago

Spain Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Suspended After World Cup Final Kiss

 FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.
Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions
News 6 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions

 The traffic restriction is currently enforced during morning and evening rush hours on weekdays.
Foreign Visitors Flock to Sumenep for Madura Culture Festival
Lifestyle 17 hours ago

Foreign Visitors Flock to Sumenep for Madura Culture Festival

 Most of those visitors hail from Europe and have chosen Sumenep as a leisure destination.
Social Media Users in Europe Can Turn Off AI-Recommended Contents
Tech Aug 26, 2023 | 3:42 am

Social Media Users in Europe Can Turn Off AI-Recommended Contents

 Automated recommendation systems decide, based on people's profiles, what they see in their feeds. Those can be switched off.
Democratic Party Raises Concerns over Anies Baswedans’ Poll Performance
News Aug 25, 2023 | 11:07 pm

Democratic Party Raises Concerns over Anies Baswedans’ Poll Performance

 "If 24 pollsters place Anies in third position, we cannot ignore this," a Democratic Party politician said.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Inks Local Currency Transaction Pact with Malaysia, Thailand
1
Indonesia Inks Local Currency Transaction Pact with Malaysia, Thailand
2
PDI-P Parts Ways with Budiman Sudjatmiko 
3
Trump Surrenders and Gets His Mug Shot Taken at Atlanta Jail 
4
Democratic Party Raises Concerns over Anies Baswedans’ Poll Performance
5
US-China Tensions Have Profound Effect on ASEAN: Sri Mulyani
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED