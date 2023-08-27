Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions

Jakarta. Jakarta will not extend the existing license plate-based traffic restriction to a 24-hour format as a means to address both traffic congestions and vehicle emissions, Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said on Saturday.

The existing policy -- which limits the number of days drivers can travel inside Jakarta according to the last digit of their license plates – is currently enforced during morning and evening rush hours on weekdays.



"If we were to implement this policy round the clock, it would severely limit people's mobility. We must carefully consider the significant impact, given that not many individuals own vehicles with both even and odd license plate digits," Heru said during a visit to the Cengkareng district in West Jakarta.

The suggestion to extend the driving restriction policy was made by city councilor Ida Mahmudah.

Data from the Jakarta Police reveals that the city has a total of 23 million motor vehicles, including both cars and motorcycles, with an annual growth rate of up to 3 percent.

Yohannes Nangoi, the chairman of the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo), attributed worsening vehicle emissions to the use of low-quality fuel. He argued that all vehicles produced or sold in Indonesia already adhere to the Euro 4 vehicle emission standard.

"While Euro 4-certified vehicles can reduce emissions when fueled with compatible fuel, unfortunately, there are several fuel products that do not meet the Euro IV standard here," Yohannes said.

