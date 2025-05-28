Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
June 24, 2025 | 8:10 am
Motorists drive near the unfinished elevated railway project along HR Rasuna Said Street in Jakarta, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
Motorists drive near the unfinished elevated railway project along HR Rasuna Said Street in Jakarta, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung has renewed his commitment to dismantle the long-abandoned monorail pillars that have marred Jakarta’s streets and disrupted traffic flow for nearly two decades.

The project, initially launched in 2004, was officially scrapped in 2015 under then-Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, leaving behind massive, rusting support columns along Jalan Rasuna Said and Jalan Asia-Afrika -- two of the capital’s major roads.

These monorail pillars have become an eyesore and continue to obstruct public space. 

“The Jakarta Provincial Government is serious about removing them,” Pramono said on Monday.

He noted that consultations have already been held with Jakarta’s Chief Prosecutor, Patrius Yusrian, to ensure that the dismantling process is legally sound and avoids any potential complications in the future.

Pramono also confirmed discussions with state-owned construction firm Adhi Karya, which was involved in the original monorail project and currently holds ownership of the pillars.

“We are awaiting guidance from the prosecutor’s office, as the district court has already issued a ruling on this matter. Once all legal concerns are resolved, we will begin the cleanup,” he said.

Jakarta Eyes Light Rail After Monorail Project Goes Off Rails Again

The court decision affirmed that Adhi Karya has the authority to dismantle the structures. However, if the company is unable to carry out the removal, the Jakarta administration is prepared to take over the process to ensure the city’s roads are cleared and restored, Pramono said.

The monorail pillars, relics of an ambitious but failed transit project, have long symbolized Jakarta’s past infrastructure missteps. Governor Pramono’s move to address them is part of his broader effort to modernize the capital’s urban landscape as it transitions away from its role as the national capital.

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets
Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets
Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

