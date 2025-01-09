Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team
Jakarta. Jakarta Governor-elect Pramono Anung unveiled the members of his transition team on Thursday, tasked with helping him and his running mate, Rano Karno, prepare for their new roles and ensure a smooth handover from the current city administration.
Earlier in the day, Pramono was officially declared the winner of the November Jakarta gubernatorial election, securing 50.07 percent of the vote.
“The team is tasked with helping me and Brother Doel [Rano Karno] prepare for our new role until the inauguration date. They aren’t authorized to make any decisions because that authority is reserved for me and Brother Doel,” Pramono said during a press conference at the Pullman Hotel in Jakarta.
A New Chapter for Jakarta
Pramono becomes the fourth Jakarta governor elected through a direct voting system introduced in 2007. His predecessors include Fauzi Bowo, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, and Anies Baswedan.
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician emphasized his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and ensuring effective governance from the first day of his tenure.
“During the first 100 days after our inauguration, Brother Doel and I will revisit the communities we campaigned in to gain a deeper understanding of their challenges and work towards addressing them,” Pramono added.
Transition Team Structure
The transition team is composed of individuals with expertise in various sectors to ensure comprehensive preparation for the new administration. Below is the organizational structure of the team:
- Chairperson: Ima Mahdiah
- Operational Coordinator: Emir Kresna
- Communication Coordinator: Chiko Hakim
- Secretary: Beno Mohamad Ibnu
Sectoral Roles:
- Human Resources: M. Syafrudin
- Planning: Mangatta Toding Allo
- Finance: Yustinus Prastowo
- Infrastructure: John Oddius
- Information Technology: Yunarto Wijaya
Policy Advisors:
- Public Policy: Nirwono Joga
- Economic Policy: Agus Haryadi
- Social and Cultural Policy: Dedi Wijaya
- Environmental Policy: Firdaus Ali
- Health Policy: Charles Honoris
- Deputy Secretary: Desa Pridini
- Data Assistant: Mandira Bienna Elmir
Pramono expressed his confidence in the team, stating that their diverse backgrounds and expertise would help lay a solid foundation for his administration.Tags: