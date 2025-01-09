Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team

Theressia Silalahi, Yustinus Paat
January 9, 2025 | 9:02 pm
SHARE
Gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anungspeaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anungspeaks to journalists in Jakarta, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Jakarta Governor-elect Pramono Anung unveiled the members of his transition team on Thursday, tasked with helping him and his running mate, Rano Karno, prepare for their new roles and ensure a smooth handover from the current city administration.

Earlier in the day, Pramono was officially declared the winner of the November Jakarta gubernatorial election, securing 50.07 percent of the vote.

“The team is tasked with helping me and Brother Doel [Rano Karno] prepare for our new role until the inauguration date. They aren’t authorized to make any decisions because that authority is reserved for me and Brother Doel,” Pramono said during a press conference at the Pullman Hotel in Jakarta.

A New Chapter for Jakarta
Pramono becomes the fourth Jakarta governor elected through a direct voting system introduced in 2007. His predecessors include Fauzi Bowo, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, and Anies Baswedan.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician emphasized his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises and ensuring effective governance from the first day of his tenure.

“During the first 100 days after our inauguration, Brother Doel and I will revisit the communities we campaigned in to gain a deeper understanding of their challenges and work towards addressing them,” Pramono added.

Transition Team Structure
The transition team is composed of individuals with expertise in various sectors to ensure comprehensive preparation for the new administration. Below is the organizational structure of the team:

  • Chairperson: Ima Mahdiah
  • Operational Coordinator: Emir Kresna
  • Communication Coordinator: Chiko Hakim
  • Secretary: Beno Mohamad Ibnu

Sectoral Roles:

  • Human Resources: M. Syafrudin
  • Planning: Mangatta Toding Allo
  • Finance: Yustinus Prastowo
  • Infrastructure: John Oddius
  • Information Technology: Yunarto Wijaya

Policy Advisors:

  • Public Policy: Nirwono Joga
  • Economic Policy: Agus Haryadi
  • Social and Cultural Policy: Dedi Wijaya
  • Environmental Policy: Firdaus Ali
  • Health Policy: Charles Honoris
  • Deputy Secretary: Desa Pridini
  • Data Assistant: Mandira Bienna Elmir

Pramono expressed his confidence in the team, stating that their diverse backgrounds and expertise would help lay a solid foundation for his administration.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Donald Trump, 'America First' Candidate, Has New Preoccupation: Imperialism
News 1 hours ago

Donald Trump, 'America First' Candidate, Has New Preoccupation: Imperialism

 “If I'm Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, this is music to my ears," said John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser-turned-critic.
Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team
News 2 hours ago

Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Announces Transition Team

 Earlier in the day, Pramono was officially declared the winner of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, securing 50.07 percent of the vote.
Lawmaker Welcomes OJK’s Oversight Role in Crypto Asset Trading
News 4 hours ago

Lawmaker Welcomes OJK’s Oversight Role in Crypto Asset Trading

 Indonesia's crypto asset market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, with increasing adoption among retail investors.
Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’
News 5 hours ago

Enggartiasto Praises Pramono Anung as Politician ‘Without Enemies’

 Enggartiasto has had a long-standing relationship with Pramono since during their years as businessmen and when they served as House members.
Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff
News 7 hours ago

Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff

 A joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung, Bali, on Thursday.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
1
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
2
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
3
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
4
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
5
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED