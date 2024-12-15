Jakarta Governor-Elect Pramono Anung to Form Transition Team

Jakarta. Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung announced on Saturday that he will soon establish a transition team to expedite the implementation of his campaign promises during his first 100 days in office.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician secured victory in the November 27 election with 50.07 percent of the vote, according to the final tally by the General Election Commission. Although the results have yet to be officially certified, Pramono’s win is all but confirmed as his opponents have conceded defeat and opted not to file disputes with the Constitutional Court.

“Before my inauguration, I will form a transition team to help prepare for my first 100 days,” Pramono said in Jakarta.

One of his immediate priorities is to update the city’s demographic data, particularly focusing on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and school-aged children. These groups are expected to benefit from various city government subsidies outlined in his campaign promises.

Pramono has pledged to provide free education up to high school and free health insurance for low-income families, among other initiatives.

“The first step is to collect accurate data on low-income families eligible for these benefits,” he explained.

Pramono also expressed gratitude to his opponents, Ridwan Kamil and Dharma Pongrekun, for graciously accepting the election results without contesting them. He praised their actions, emphasizing that their cooperation helped ensure a peaceful and smooth election process in Jakarta.

