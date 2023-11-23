Thursday, November 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections

Agnes Valentina Christa
November 22, 2023 | 9:30 pm
SHARE
Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono speaks to reporters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Agnes Valentina)
Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono speaks to reporters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Agnes Valentina)

Jakarta.  Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono warned his staff members to maintain neutrality as civil servants during the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, saying on Wednesday that a range of sanctions are awaiting those who violate the principle.

Heru said the sanctions varied from written reprimands to removal from office. 

"There will be reprimands, then delays in salary, demotion, and so on. A subdistrict or district head can risk dismissal if he breaches this rule," Heru told reporters at city hall.

There are several government regulations that ban civil servants from participating in political campaigns and showing explicit support for any presidential and parliament candidate.

Advertisement

State employees are prohibited from using government facilities for campaign activities and from making decisions that could either benefit or harm certain candidates before, during, and after the campaign period.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
Business 4 hours ago

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​

 Possible cooperation on nuclear power plants can range from financing to workforce development.
Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections
News 5 hours ago

Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections

 There are several government regulations that ban civil servants from participating in political campaigns.
Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown
News 6 hours ago

Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown

 Indonesia strictly bans gambling and any violation could risk a harsh sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Israel’s Self-Defense Claim Doesn't Justify Attacks on Civilian Targets: Retno
News 11 hours ago

Israel’s Self-Defense Claim Doesn't Justify Attacks on Civilian Targets: Retno

 OIC member countries have been trying to amass support from UN Security Council permanent members to put an end to the Gaza war.
Lakupon Offers Secure, Fast Game Top-ups
Special Updates 11 hours ago

Lakupon Offers Secure, Fast Game Top-ups

 Topping up game credits on Lakupon only takes a few clicks.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
1
Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
2
House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief
3
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya Refugees Arrive by Boat in Aceh in One Week
4
Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
5
Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED