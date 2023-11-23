Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections

Jakarta. Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono warned his staff members to maintain neutrality as civil servants during the 2024 presidential and legislative elections, saying on Wednesday that a range of sanctions are awaiting those who violate the principle.

Heru said the sanctions varied from written reprimands to removal from office.

"There will be reprimands, then delays in salary, demotion, and so on. A subdistrict or district head can risk dismissal if he breaches this rule," Heru told reporters at city hall.

There are several government regulations that ban civil servants from participating in political campaigns and showing explicit support for any presidential and parliament candidate.

State employees are prohibited from using government facilities for campaign activities and from making decisions that could either benefit or harm certain candidates before, during, and after the campaign period.

