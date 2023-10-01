Sunday, October 1, 2023
Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests

Agnes Valentina Christa
September 30, 2023 | 10:56 pm
FILE - Cars are parked at the ground floor of a shopping mall in Jakarta. (Antara Photo/Puspa Perwitasari)
FILE - Cars are parked at the ground floor of a shopping mall in Jakarta. (Antara Photo/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta. Starting this Sunday, the Jakarta government is set to implement elevated parking tariffs for vehicles that have not undergone the mandatory emission test within the capital city. 

This policy, which acts as a disincentive to high-carbon emitting vehicles, is a key component of the city's strategy to combat worsening air pollution.

Syafrin Liputo, the head of the Jakarta Transportation Department, said on Saturday that the punitive tariff will be set at Rp 5,000 per hour. This represents a significant increase from the standard tariff of Rp 3,000 for the first hour and Rp 2,000 for each subsequent hour.

During this initial phase, this policy will be enforced at 24 municipally-owned parking facilities located in various areas, including Glodok, Ciracas, Cibubur, Pramuka, Perumnas Klender, Pasar Baru, Johar Baru, Tanah Abang Blok B, West Tebet, Pondok Labu, Senen Blok III, Sunter Podomoro, Tomang Barat, Grogol, Cengkareng, UPB Jatinegara, Kramat Jati, Rawabening, Enjo, Asem Reges, Santa, Ciplak, Klender SS, and Pondok Bambu.

The parking meter software will be linked to the Jakarta Environment Department's database, which gathers information on vehicle emission tests.

To facilitate compliance, the city government is collaborating with 333 car repair shops and 108 motorcycle repair shops, offering free emission tests at 45 locations across Greater Jakarta.

Originally, the government had intended to apply punitive parking tariffs at 121 parking facilities, but this number was reduced due to challenges in adjusting the parking meter software.

Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests
