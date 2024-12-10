Jakarta Launches New Bus Route Connecting Bogor to Blok M

Jakarta. The Jakarta City Administration is set to launch a new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting Bogor in West Java, just south of Jakarta, to Blok M in South Jakarta.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung presented the latest developments in the Blok M area, which has now become a new hub and features the Lorong Betawi (Betawi Corridor) facility.

"Blok M is now going to be a new hub. We've already opened the route from Alam Sutera to Blok M, and from Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 to Blok M. Next week, or maybe this week, I’ll open the route from Bogor to Blok M," said Pramono Anung on Monday.

This inauguration will add to the list of Transjabodetabek routes departing from or arriving at Blok M. Previously, routes to and from Alam Sutera and PIK 2 were inaugurated. After Bogor, Pramono said the next planned route will be Blok M to Ancol.

Pramono stated that he deliberately increased the number of routes to and from Blok M to areas outside Jakarta. The reason, he explained, is his intention to establish Blok M as a central hub of Jakarta that symbolizes Betawi culture.

This route is also part of efforts to improve connectivity between Jakarta and its surrounding buffer zones, while addressing the high mobility of the population.

Previously, as of May 22, 2025, the new Blok M–PIK 2 route officially began operations. Governor Pramono said the opening of this route is a strategic step by the regional government to improve public transportation services while also reducing traffic congestion in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

With mobility figures reaching 1.4 million trips to the PIK area as of April 2025, the route is projected to become one of the most popular. "This will be one of our flagship routes," said Pramono.

Operating Hours and Fares

This route will serve passengers daily from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM (WIB) with a total fleet of 20 buses. The travel fare is quite affordable, namely:

Rp 2,000 per trip for departures between 5:00 am and 7:00 am.

Rp 3,500 per trip for departures between 7:00 am and 9:00 am.

This initiative is expected not only to provide comfort but also to encourage more people to shift to public transportation.

