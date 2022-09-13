Jakarta Legislature Names Three Candidates to Replace Anies

Jakarta. The Jakarta Legislative Council on Tuesday proposed three candidates to replace Governor Anies Baswedan whose term expires on October 16.

The candidates include presidential secretariat head Heru Budi Hartono, Jakarta provincial government secretary Marullah Matali, and Home Affairs Ministry’s political affairs director general Bachtiar.

During the plenary session, Heru and Marullah were proposed by nine political parties while Bachtiar got the backing from three parties.

“The three names will be submitted to the Home Affairs Ministry tomorrow,” Speaker Prasetyo Edi Marsudi told the session.

The appointment of an acting governor is the authority of the president alone who can independently pick a name regardless of recommendations from the legislature.

Anies and Vice Governor Ahmad Riza Patria were present in the plenary, which also agreed to their honorable discharge next month.

The acting governor will serve until a new governor is elected in 2024.

Riza became Anies’ deputy midway through the gubernatorial term to replace Sandiaga Uno, who resigned in 2019 to become a running mate in the presidential election.