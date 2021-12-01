Jakarta Moves Formula E Venue to Ancol

Formula E Jakarta 2022 Organizing Committee chief Ahmad Sahroni (second left) attends a press conference in in Ancol, North Jakarta, on December 22, 2021. (B1 File Photo)

Jakarta. Jakarta finally chose seaside resort area Ancol as the venue for the Formula E race scheduled to take place on June 4 after the previous plan to hold the race at the National Monument Park (Monas) was called off, the local organizers said on Wednesday.

“Why was Ancol chosen? Ancol is dynamic. It is Jakarta's icon and does not interfere with the public roads and infrastructure,” Formula E Jakarta 2022 Organizing Committee chief Ahmad Sahroni told the pressy.

According to Sahroni, Ancol meets the standards set by the Formula E Operations (FEO) and world racing governing body the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Ancol was selected over other venues such as the Bung Karno Sports Complex and Sudirman Street where a race would require the closure of surrounding streets and areas for a few days.

It was for the same reason that the initial plan to drop the race at Monas was dropped, he said.

The circuit's construction in Ancol will follow the FEO and FIA’s specifications. It will also use existing roads around Ancol with some modifications.

"The circuit is expected to finish construction in April 2022," Sahroni said.

“The paddock, stage, and grandstand are semi-permanent, so it only takes a month to assemble,” he added.

The Formula E Jakarta Round hangs in the balance after organizers were denied permit to hold the race in Monas and amid graft allegations of budget misappropriations after the inaugural Jakarta race was canceled for the second time this year.

Sahroni said the organizing committee has allocated a budget of Rp 100 billion that doesn't come from the city budget.