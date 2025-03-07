Jakarta Police Arrest Three for Robbery of French Tourist

Ilham Oktafian
March 7, 2025 | 8:11 pm
Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)
Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)

Jakarta. A French national, identified as Parent Marion Marie, was robbed at knife-point near Sunda Kelapa Port on Wednesday, after being lured with the promise of a good photo spot.

Jakarta Police spokesperson Ade Ary Syam Indradi said the incident occurred while Marion was walking with her child in the area.

She was approached by three suspects, identified as UTA, 28, AP, 29, and TM, 31, who offered to help her and her child climb an embankment for a better view.

"The suspects pretended to assist the victim in finding a good photo spot," Ade Ary told reporters on Friday.

Once Marion and her child were on the embankment, the suspects brandished a knife and demanded her money and camera.

“One of the suspects asked, ‘Do you have money?’ The victim replied that she didn’t,” he said.

The suspects then forcibly took Marion’s camera before fleeing the scene. They were later arrested on Thursday.

Ade Ary confirmed that the three suspects have been named as defendants and are facing charges under Article 365 of the Criminal Code for violent theft, which carries a maximum sentence of nine years in prison.

“The knife used in the robbery has been secured as evidence,” he added.

