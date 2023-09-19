Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring

Ilham Oktafian & Heru Andriyanto
September 19, 2023 | 3:30 pm
SHARE
Social media personality Virly Virginia arrives at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, to undergo an interrogation for her alleged role in the illegal production and transmission of pornographic videos. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Social media personality Virly Virginia arrives at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, to undergo an interrogation for her alleged role in the illegal production and transmission of pornographic videos. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. Several women, including social media personalities, attended questioning at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Tuesday to undergo interrogation for their alleged roles in the illegal production and streaming of pornographic videos.

Police have summoned 12 female talents and five male talents who were featured in explicit video content under the Pornography Law and the Electronic Information and Transaction Law.

Among them are Virly Virginia and Fransiska Candra Novitasari, who have amassed a significant number of followers on their Instagram accounts with posts intended for adult audiences.

Virly, 32, arrived at the police headquarters around 11:00 a.m. but didn't say much to reporters.

Advertisement

"There will be clarification after this," she said.

Fransiska, who goes by the alias Siskaeee on Instagram, has publicly admitted that she sells content on the adult video-sharing app OnlyFans.

She was sentenced to 10 months in prison in April last year after posing topless at the Yogyakarta International Airport in a video that went viral.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Fransiska said she was unable to fulfill the police summons, which is the second time in the past week.

"I am currently in Cambodia to perform scheduled shows on September 20-21," she wrote.

She said she would honor the summons next Monday at 10:00 a.m.

The Jakarta Police have arrested five suspects in the case, including four male film crew members and a female talent.

The production house allegedly owns three websites to stream their paid content with more than 10,000 subscribers, according to Chief Comr. Ade Safri Simanjuntak, director of the special crime unit with the Jakarta Police.

The tariff varies depending on the length of the video.

They mostly filmed the scenes at a rented office in South Jakarta and produced around 120 pieces of content.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan
News 2 hours ago

Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan

 Indonesia today interacts with the Armenian government via its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. 
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
News 2 hours ago

Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring

 Among them is Virly, who has amassed a significant number of followers on her Instagram account with posts intended for adult audiences.
Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Pact Talks Delayed as Bloc’s Deal with EU Stalls
Business 8 hours ago

Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Pact Talks Delayed as Bloc’s Deal with EU Stalls

 Mercosur wishes to conclude its trade pact with the EU first before negotiating an agreement with Jakarta. 
Russell Brand's Remaining Tour Dates Postponed After Sexual Assault Allegations
Lifestyle 18 hours ago

Russell Brand's Remaining Tour Dates Postponed After Sexual Assault Allegations

 The allegations reported by the newspapers and Channel 4 cover the period between 2006 and 2013 when Brand was a major star in Britain.
Erick Leads Muhaimin as VP Nominee in East Java: Poll
News 18 hours ago

Erick Leads Muhaimin as VP Nominee in East Java: Poll

 Since the first presidential election in 2004, the winning presidential candidate has consistently carried East Java.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
1
National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
2
Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase
3
Democratic Party Joins 'Grand Coalition,' Supports Prabowo's 2024 Bid
4
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
5
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED