Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring

Jakarta. Several women, including social media personalities, attended questioning at the Jakarta Police headquarters on Tuesday to undergo interrogation for their alleged roles in the illegal production and streaming of pornographic videos.

Police have summoned 12 female talents and five male talents who were featured in explicit video content under the Pornography Law and the Electronic Information and Transaction Law.

Among them are Virly Virginia and Fransiska Candra Novitasari, who have amassed a significant number of followers on their Instagram accounts with posts intended for adult audiences.

Virly, 32, arrived at the police headquarters around 11:00 a.m. but didn't say much to reporters.

"There will be clarification after this," she said.

Fransiska, who goes by the alias Siskaeee on Instagram, has publicly admitted that she sells content on the adult video-sharing app OnlyFans.

She was sentenced to 10 months in prison in April last year after posing topless at the Yogyakarta International Airport in a video that went viral.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Fransiska said she was unable to fulfill the police summons, which is the second time in the past week.

"I am currently in Cambodia to perform scheduled shows on September 20-21," she wrote.

She said she would honor the summons next Monday at 10:00 a.m.

The Jakarta Police have arrested five suspects in the case, including four male film crew members and a female talent.

The production house allegedly owns three websites to stream their paid content with more than 10,000 subscribers, according to Chief Comr. Ade Safri Simanjuntak, director of the special crime unit with the Jakarta Police.

The tariff varies depending on the length of the video.

They mostly filmed the scenes at a rented office in South Jakarta and produced around 120 pieces of content.

