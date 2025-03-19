Jakarta Police Deploy 4,000 Officers for 2025 Eid Homecoming Security

Jakarta. The Jakarta Metro Jaya Police will deploy 4,000 security personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow during the 2025 Eid homecoming, which will take place over 14 days from March 23 to April 8.

Head of the Operations Bureau, Torry Kristianto, said the security operation is part of Operasi Ketupat Jaya 2025. It involves 3,514 police officers, 100 military personnel, and 368 local government personnel.

These officers will be stationed at 100 security posts across Jakarta and surrounding areas, including toll roads and arterial routes leading to Merak.

"Naturally, there are priority locations, such as main mosques for Eid prayers and key starting points for homecoming traffic," Torry said on Monday.

The deployment aims to prevent congestion and facilitate a smoother travel experience.

"With personnel stationed at 100 security posts, we hope to organize traffic better, allowing travelers to reach their destinations safely and comfortably," he added.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Directorate of Metro Jaya Police has urged travelers to consider motorcycles only as a last resort, citing the high risk of accidents and casualties associated with their use in past Eid homecomings.

The Jakarta Special Area Transportation Agency predicts an 8 percent increase in bus passengers during this year's homecoming period. Passenger numbers at the four main terminals—Pulo Gebang, Kampung Rambutan, Kalideres, and Tanjung Priok—along with three auxiliary terminals—Lebak Bulus, Muara Angke, and Grogol—are expected to reach 295,987 this year.

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Transportation, the National Statistics Agency, and academic institutions estimates that 146.48 million Indonesians—about 52 percent of the population—will travel for Eid in 2025. This marks a 24 percent decrease from last year’s 193.6 million homecoming travelers.

