Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case

Roy Adriansyah
February 8, 2025 | 11:19 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows Jakarta Police officer Adjunct Chief Commissioner Bintoro. (Photo courtesy of Tribrata News)
This undated photo shows Jakarta Police officer Adjunct Chief Commissioner Bintoro. (Photo courtesy of Tribrata News)

Jakarta. Two former South Jakarta Police officers, Adjunct Chief Commissioner Bintoro and Adjunct Chief Commissioner Bintoro Gogo Galesung, have been penalized for accepting bribes in a murder case, with Bintoro fired from his position and Galesung demoted for eight years.

Both officers, along with two former detectives—Ahmad Zakaria and Novian Dimas—were found guilty of accepting bribes from individuals involved in a murder case of a minor. Zakaria was also fired and Dimas was given a demotion and reassigned.

According to Choirul Anam, a member of the National Police Commission (Kompolnas), the Police Ethics Committee deemed the officers’ actions disgraceful, accusing them of damaging the institution’s reputation and misusing their authority. The tribunal lasted from Friday morning until late evening.

The allegations against Bintoro and his team centered on their mishandling of high-profile cases, including a murder and sexual assault involving a minor. The investigations into these cases reportedly stalled under their supervision, prompting the committee to impose severe sanctions.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed that Bintoro had accepted over Rp 100 million ($6,000) in bribes, allegedly from the suspects’ former legal representatives, in exchange for halting the investigation into the suspects. 

The initial case involved FA, 16,  who died in a South Jakarta hotel in April 2024. Investigators alleged that the suspects, siblings Arif "Bastian" Nugroho and Muhammad Bayu Hartanto, both in their 40s, had paid the victim for sex and forced her and another 17-year-old girl to ingest drugs, leading to FA's death. The suspects’ family members reportedly offered bribes to halt the investigation.

It was later revealed that Bintoro was also accused of embezzling luxury vehicles from the suspects, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Harley Davidson, and a BMW motorcycle. In April 2024, he allegedly coerced the suspects into selling their cars to resolve the legal case they faced. The suspects’ families later filed a civil suit against Bintoro, demanding the return of the stolen vehicles as the case continued.

As of Friday night, the Police Ethics Committee was still investigating additional suspects, including Mariana, a former head of the South Jakarta Police’s Child Protection Unit.

The National Police Commission has since recommended criminal charges against Bintoro, accusing him of abuse of power. Despite publicly denying any wrongdoing in a video statement, the investigation against him continues, with prosecutors preparing formal indictments.

The police have assured the public that the case will be pursued thoroughly and that all suspects will be brought to justice.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

From London to Tokyo: BNI Diaspora Loans Fuel Indonesian Businesses Overseas
Special Updates 34 minutes ago

From London to Tokyo: BNI Diaspora Loans Fuel Indonesian Businesses Overseas

 BNI's Diaspora Loan helps Indonesian entrepreneurs grow abroad, funding 20 restaurants, cafes, and stores in cities like London and Tokyo.
Rescue Team Race Against Storm to Recover Victims of Alaska Airplane Crash
News 2 hours ago

Rescue Team Race Against Storm to Recover Victims of Alaska Airplane Crash

 Recovery efforts are underway after a deadly Alaska airplane crash claimed 10 lives.
Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case
News 3 hours ago

Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case

 Two former South Jakarta Police officers face severe penalties for accepting bribes in a murder case involving a minor.
No Formal Talks with UK to Return Serial Rapist Reynhard Sinaga Yet: Foreign Ministry
News 8 hours ago

No Formal Talks with UK to Return Serial Rapist Reynhard Sinaga Yet: Foreign Ministry

 Indonesian national Reynhard Sinaga got convicted of 159 sex offenses, including 136 counts of rapes against dozens of men in the UK.
MUI Declares Use of Subsidized LPG by Wealthy People as Haram
News 11 hours ago

MUI Declares Use of Subsidized LPG by Wealthy People as Haram

 "When rich people use the 3-kilogram LPG, it is tantamount to stealing from the poor, which is strictly prohibited in the Quran."
News Index

Most Popular

Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
1
Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
2
Indonesia to Build Three Solar Power Plants
3
Indonesia Condemns Donald Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
4
IDX Prepares to Introduce Short Selling in March
5
Industrial Zone Association Reports Massive Losses from Extortion by Civic Groups
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED