Jakarta Police Withdraw All Ticket Books 

Jakarta. The Jakarta Police Traffic Directorate began withdrawing all ticket books on Tuesday after National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo ordered the departure from on-site traffic offense settlement to avoid bribes.

Officers in the capital city will turn to traffic enforcement cameras to identify offenses and notify offenders by mail to settle their fines.

“We are getting rid of all traffic ticket books from our members across Jakarta,” Traffic Director Chief Comr. Latif Usman said.

The police will deploy ten cars with onboard cameras and activate traffic cameras at 57 areas in the landmark transition to electronic traffic law enforcement (ETLE), he added.

The new system will be eventually expanded to satellite cities like Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi.

The move came after Listyo issued a memo on the optimal use of the ETLE and a phased transition from the practice of manually issuing a traffic ticket to offenders on the spot, which is highly prone to bribes.