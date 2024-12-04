Jakarta Ride-Hailing Services Largely Unaffected by Mass 'Offbid' Protests

Stefani Wijaya
May 20, 2025 | 11:22 am
SHARE
Hundreds of online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers from various platforms under the Banyumas Raya community stage a protest at Purwokerto town square, Central Java, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Dian Aprilia)
Hundreds of online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers from various platforms under the Banyumas Raya community stage a protest at Purwokerto town square, Central Java, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Dian Aprilia)

Jakarta. Jakarta’s ride-hailing services remained largely unaffected on Tuesday morning despite a nationwide protest by online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers, many of whom chose to stay online until a mass demonstration scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Partono, a Grab driver representative at Tanah Abang Station, said that while the planned "offbid" protest --where drivers deactivate their ride-hailing apps-- was supported in principle, most drivers would only go offline during peak protest hours.

“I personally will stay onbid. However, if there’s a protest with a clear agenda, we support it. It’s just that we won’t be offbid the entire time, only during the actual protest,” Partono said.

Participation in the protest varied by region. At the Grab shelter in Tanah Abang, operations continued as usual on Tuesday morning. Commuters at the station reported no significant disruptions.

Advertisement

“I ordered a ride earlier and got one right away. Nothing has changed,” said Lina, a passenger. Still, some users opted to switch to lesser-used apps in anticipation of longer wait times.

Read More:
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday

The Jakarta leg of the protest was scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m., with drivers planning to gather at the Merdeka Palace, the Transportation Ministry, and the House of Representatives (DPR/MPR) complex. The offbid action was slated to last until 11:59 p.m.

To manage potential congestion and security risks, Jakarta Metro Police deployed 2,554 joint personnel. The deployment included 1,913 Metro Jaya officers, 230 from Central Jakarta Police, 320 military personnel, and 91 from the city government.

Four key areas were placed under close watch. The largest deployment was at the National Monument (Monas) area, with 1,080 officers. Another 285 personnel were stationed at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout and the Transportation Ministry, while 989 guarded the parliamentary complex. An additional 200 traffic officers were tasked with managing vehicle flow.

Metro Police Deputy Traffic Director Argo Wiyono urged the public to avoid protest sites and take alternative routes. “We urge road users to avoid the roads around these areas or to seek alternate routes,” Argo said, adding that traffic engineering measures would only be implemented in emergencies.

Read More:
Ride-Hailing Platforms Oppose Proposal to Classify Drivers as Full-Time Employees

Protests Escalate Outside Jakarta

In Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, tensions rose when hundreds of ojol drivers protested outside the mayor’s office. A peaceful demonstration turned confrontational as protesters carried out a sweeping action, stopping fellow drivers who were still operating. One ride-hailing car was intercepted, with protesters demanding the driver stop working and join the rally.

In Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, hundreds of drivers under the Persatuan Driver Online NTB staged a mass strike. The drivers turned off their apps and rallied outside the provincial legislature, protesting low promotional fares and what they described as unfair slot and shift revocations.

Meanwhile, in Purwokerto, Central Java, drivers from across Banyumas Raya --representing platforms like Gojek, Grab, ShopeeFood, Maxim, and InDriver-- staged a protest at the town square. The demonstration included a coordinated offbid from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., pressing for changes to company policies they deem unfavorable.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Ride-Hailing Services Largely Unaffected by Mass 'Offbid' Protests
News 5 hours ago

Jakarta Ride-Hailing Services Largely Unaffected by Mass 'Offbid' Protests

 Ojol drivers protest low fares and unfair treatment nationwide. Jakarta sees limited disruption, but regional protests grow more intense.
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
News 24 hours ago

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday

 Hundreds of thousands of ride-hailing drivers across Indonesia are set to stage a nationwide protest on Tuesday.
Ride-Hailing Platforms Oppose Proposal to Classify Drivers as Full-Time Employees
News Apr 29, 2025 | 12:02 pm

Ride-Hailing Platforms Oppose Proposal to Classify Drivers as Full-Time Employees

 Maxim and Grab reject proposal to classify ojol drivers as employees, citing flexibility and economic benefits of the partnership model.
Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 12:54 pm

Indonesia Plans to Classify Ride-Hailing App Drivers as MSMEs by 2026

 Indonesia to classify ojol drivers as MSMEs in 2026 law revision, granting access to subsidies, loans, and legal protection.
Gojek Drivers to Get Subsidized Homes Under Gov’t–GoTo Deal
News Apr 8, 2025 | 7:33 pm

Gojek Drivers to Get Subsidized Homes Under Gov’t–GoTo Deal

 Indonesia partners with GoTo to provide 2,000 subsidized homes for Gojek drivers, aiming to improve housing access for gig workers.
Ride-Hailing Companies Split on Prabowo’s Eid Bonus Request
Business Mar 10, 2025 | 7:25 pm

Ride-Hailing Companies Split on Prabowo’s Eid Bonus Request

 Gojek & Grab to give Eid incentives to drivers, while Maxim declines cash payments, citing legal grounds.
Deputy Minister Joins Protest and Urges Ride-Hailing Firms to Pay Ramadan Bonus to Drivers
Business Feb 17, 2025 | 3:59 pm

Deputy Minister Joins Protest and Urges Ride-Hailing Firms to Pay Ramadan Bonus to Drivers

 He underlined that the bonus should be paid in cash rather than in commodities like rice or sugar.
'Ojol' Drivers May Still Qualify for Subsidized Fuel as Government Reviews Scheme
News Dec 4, 2024 | 3:58 pm

'Ojol' Drivers May Still Qualify for Subsidized Fuel as Government Reviews Scheme

 Bahlil Lahadalia assured that online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers will still be able to purchase subsidized fuel, such as Pertalite

The Latest

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

 Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs
Special Updates 3 hours ago

PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) recently partnered with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on the war against drugs.
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

 Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.
Jokowi: “No Choice But Court” to End Fake Diploma Accusations
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi: “No Choice But Court” to End Fake Diploma Accusations

 “To be honest, I’m saddened that this case has come this far. I feel sorry for those who continue to deny the truth,” Jokowi said.
‘Preman’: Indonesian Thugs Become Investors’ Worst Nightmare 
Business 4 hours ago

‘Preman’: Indonesian Thugs Become Investors’ Worst Nightmare 

 Indonesia is trying to be a haven for investors from home and abroad, but the resource-rich country has a ticking time bomb: thugs.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
1
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
4
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
5
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED