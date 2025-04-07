Jakarta Sees 1.3 Million Vehicles Return as Eid Return Flow Peaks

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
April 7, 2025 | 12:00 pm
Lebaran Return Flow 2025 at Cikampek Utama Toll Gate (Cikatama), West Java, Sunday (April 6, 2025). (Beritasatu.com/Teguh Adi Prasetyo)
Lebaran Return Flow 2025 at Cikampek Utama Toll Gate (Cikatama), West Java, Sunday (April 6, 2025). (Beritasatu.com/Teguh Adi Prasetyo)

Jakarta. A total of 1.3 million vehicles were recorded entering Jakarta on Sunday night, with the number expected to rise as the peak of the 2025 Eid return flow is projected to continue through Monday and Tuesday.

“The projected return flow for Lebaran 2025 is around 2.2 million vehicles,” said Inspector General Agus Suryonugroho, Head of the National Police Traffic Corps, on Monday.

According to data from state toll road operator Jasa Marga, vehicles entered Jakarta through four main toll gates: Cikampek Utama from the Trans-Java route, Kalihurip Utama and the South Japek II from Bandung, Cikupa from Merak in Banten, and Ciawi from Puncak in West Java.

At the Cikatama toll gate (KM 79), over 96,000 vehicles were recorded exiting on Sunday, according to monitoring post observations.

The government has set the end of the Eid collective leave for Monday, April 7, with offices resuming normal operations on Tuesday, April 8.

In the education sector, some schools have extended the holiday until Tuesday, with classes set to resume on Wednesday.

The spike in public mobility during the return flow has become a key focus for police and toll road operators. Traffic police continue intensive monitoring efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and driver safety, particularly on the main routes into Jakarta and surrounding area

#Transportation
