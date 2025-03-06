Jakarta Sees Flood Waters Recede, Cleanup Efforts Underway

Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung announced that the water level at the Manggarai water gate has significantly dropped from 850 centimeters to 600 centimeters, indicating that Jakarta is now at Level 4 alert status, meaning no immediate flood threat remains.

“I just observed the flood conditions firsthand in Jakarta and Bekasi. From above, the surface of Jakarta is starting to return to normal,” Pramono said after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas aboard a Ditpolair Korpolairud Baharkam Polri helicopter on Thursday morning.

However, he said certain areas still require special attention, particularly in Pengadegan, Cawang, and Bidara Ciliwung, where water levels frequently rise due to inadequate river normalization efforts along the Ciliwung River.

Pramono has instructed the Jakarta Water Resources Office to remain vigilant and address these issues, including land clearance efforts.

Flood Cleanup Efforts Underway

The East Jakarta City Government has deployed 285 personnel through the Environmental Office to clean up mud and debris left by the flood. In addition, 422 operational service vehicles, including dump trucks and arm roll trucks, have been mobilized to accelerate cleanup operations.

“This cleanup operation started yesterday and is ongoing today,” said Eko Gumelar, Head of the East Jakarta Environmental Office.

Various types of vehicles have been deployed for waste collection, including nine large trucks, 138 large dump trucks, 99 small waste transport trucks, and several compactors, pickup trucks, and shovel loaders. To support debris removal, strategic collection points have been set up at Pelangi Bridge (Cililitan-Kalibata), Ciliwung Inspection Road, and other affected areas.

Sanitation facilities have also been provided for flood-affected residents, including four portable toilets, 26 trash bins, and two water tanker trucks for hygiene purposes.

In the Jatinegara District, 20 personnel were deployed to clean up Kampung Pulo and Kebon Pala in Kampung Melayu.

“We deployed two shovel loaders, five large dump trucks, and two small dump trucks,” said Salam, Head of the Jatinegara District Environmental Office.

The cleanup team has so far collected 125 tons of waste from residential areas. “We are working closely with relevant agencies and residents to restore the environment,” he added.

The East Jakarta City Government has taken swift action to mitigate the aftermath of the floods, deploying personnel and resources to ensure cleanliness and maintain public sanitation as the water recedes.

