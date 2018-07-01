Jakarta Tech Office Building Catches Fire

Fire workers rescue victims from fire in the Cyber Building in South Jakarta, Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Jakarta Fire Department)

Jakarta. A building that houses tech companies in South Jakarta caught fire on Thursday, with rescue workers saying a teenage worker might have been dead.

The city’s fire department said the flame broke out at the Cyber Building in Mampang Prapatan business area at around 12:35 p.m. local time.

“The incident occurs on the second floor of the building,” Mulat Wijayanto, a spokesman for the department, told reporters.

“Thick smoke blankets the building and we received information that several people are being trapped inside,” he added.

The extent of the damage is not immediately known.

A city official said three people were evacuated from the building, one of them was possibly dead.

“One person is feared to have been dead, a technician aged 18 years old. Two other victims haven’t come out of unconsciousness and we rushed them to the hospital,” said Herbert Lomba Gaol, the head of South Jakarta’s fire mitigation and evacuation team.

He said the fire was put out within 30 minutes and rescue workers installed a blower to exhaust smoke from the building.

Built in 1995, the 11-story Cyber Building on Jalan Kuninang Barat Raya is home to several tech companies of mostly internet providers, according to property website Rumah.com.

The building has a large quantity of internet and data center equipment with large electricity supplies.

It’s located less than 5 kilometers from a number of embassy buildings belonging to Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands, and less than 3 kilometers from Ritz Charlton Hotel.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

