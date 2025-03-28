Jakarta Temporarily Lifts Odd-Even Policy until April 7

Salman Mardira
March 28, 2025 | 11:16 am
The sign reads "ganjil" or "odd" in Indonesian. This undated photo is an illustration of the odd-even traffic rule in Jakarta. (Antara Photo)
Jakarta. The usually crowded Jakarta will temporarily lift traffic restrictions based on the last digit of the vehicle license plate, known as the "odd-even policy," as countless people go on Eid holidays.

To control the traffic congestion in Jakarta, cars whose license plate ends in an odd number are only allowed to pass through certain roads on odd-numbered dates. A similar rule applies to cars with even-numbered license plates on dates that are even. This policy is only in effect on weekdays. As many people leave Jakarta to return to their hometowns, this traffic rule will be ineffective for the time being.

"We will remove the odd-even policy starting from March 28 to April 7," Jakarta's transportation department announced.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said that the holiday traffic would peak on Friday, namely three days before Eid and the first day of the long weekend. The Cikampek Utama toll road already has around 8,500 vehicles passing through every hour. Local authorities have also imposed the one-way traffic scheme in parts of the Trans-Java Toll, starting at KM 70 on the Cikampek Toll to KM 414 on the Kalikangkung toll gate.

Government estimates show that 33.69 million people would go on Eid homecoming trips using their private cars this holiday. Some 24.76 million people choose to travel by bus, while 12.74 million individuals will go on their motorcycles.

