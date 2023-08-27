Sunday, August 27, 2023
Jakarta to Expand Electric Bus Fleet to 100 Vehicles

Agnes Valentina Christa
August 27, 2023 | 6:28 pm
A Transjakarta electric bus parked outside The Convergence Indonesia building in Jakarta on June 13, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
A Transjakarta electric bus parked outside The Convergence Indonesia building in Jakarta on June 13, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The Jakarta government is set to increase the electric bus fleet to 100 vehicles, which will be operated by the municipally-owned land transport company, TransJakarta. This move is part of an integrated initiative aimed at reducing vehicle emissions in the capital city.

Starting from September 1, vehicles within the city will be subject to emission tests, and failing the test may result in police tickets, Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono said on Sunday.

"We will introduce an additional 22 electric buses in October, elevating the total count of battery-based buses to 100," he said.

TransJakarta operates on interconnected routes linking Jakarta with neighboring cities such as Tangerang, Depok, Bekasi, and Bogor.

As part of the broader push for electrification, the city government also intends to construct more electric vehicle charging stations near shopping malls or gas stations, added Heru.

Another program involves providing 186 electric motorcycles to city government employees.

Heru further mentioned that the Jakarta Transportation Department will collaborate with the Jakarta police to implement vehicle emission testing starting next month.

This testing will measure key indicators including lubricant oil temperature, engine rotation, as well as levels of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbon, and oxygen.

Vehicles manufactured within the past three years are generally exempt from the emission test unless specifically required by law enforcement officials.

