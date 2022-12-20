Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train Project to Resume This Week: Gov't

KCIC evacuates the work train at the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project in Cempaka Mekar village in West Bandung on Dec. 19, 2022. (B1 Photo/Aep Sopandi)

Jakarta. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project, which is currently put to a temporary halt after two casualties, will resume this week at the soonest, according to Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

“The construction will resume next week,” Luhut told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to Luhut, the incident occurred following technical issues when a work train went on a downslope. Luhut attributed the rail incident to the dysfunctional brake.

“It was a human error, and two Chinese nationals died,” the minister said.

Luhut added that the project did not only have Chinese workers. Indonesian contractors, including those from the state-controlled construction company Waskita Karya, are also working on the project. He also said that the accident would not interrupt the project, which would recommence after several days of investigation.

Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) — a joint venture made of Indonesian state-owned enterprises and a consortium of Chinese railroad companies — is running the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project. The train is expected to operate in mid-2023.

The work train in question derailed on Sunday in the Cempaka Mekar, Padalarang, West Bandung. The incident took place in the project’s track laying on the DK 102+309 lane segment.

The Transportation Ministry has deployed its personnel to investigate the incident. The construction incident reportedly claimed two lives. Two people got severely wounded and two others suffered from light injuries.