Jakarta's $200 Million Sewerage Project in Pluit Set for Completion by 2027

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
December 12, 2024 | 3:40 pm
Deputy Project Manager Agus Basuki discusses the progress of the Rp 3.2 trillion Jakarta Sewerage Development Project for Zone 1 in Pluit, North Jakarta on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, set for completion by October 2027. (Beritasatu.com/Teguh Adi Prasetyo)
Jakarta. The Rp 3.2 trillion ($200.55 million) Jakarta Sewerage Development Project for Zone 1 in Pluit, North Jakarta, is expected to be completed by October 2027. The project will provide a large-scale wastewater treatment system for the community.

"We hope this project will have a substantial positive impact on the community," Deputy Project Manager Agus Basuki said during a visit to the project site in Pluit on Thursday.

According to Agus, the project addresses Indonesia's current sanitation conditions, which are comparable to Ethiopia and the Congo. This situation has contributed to various health problems, including high rates of stunting. By integrating the project into the National Strategic Projects (PSN), the government aims to improve sanitation and address these health challenges.

The project began in late 2022, and as of Dec. 6, progress in Zone 1, Package 1, which includes the wastewater treatment plant in Pluit, is still in its early stages. Covering 3.9 hectares, the project is being carried out by the Obayashi-Wijaya Karya-Jaya Konstruksi-JFE Engineering Joint Venture (OWJJ JV). 

Zone 1 is divided into six work packages, with Packages 1 to 4 under the supervision of the Public Works Ministry, funded by the state budget (APBN) and loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Packages 5 and 6 are managed by the Jakarta Provincial Government, funded by the regional budget.

The investment for Zone 1, Package 1, amounts to Rp 3.2 trillion. Package 2 covers a 14,320-meter pipeline network and requires funding of Rp 862.29 billion. Package 3 involves 24,897 meters of piping and is funded with Rp 1.8 trillion.

Agus added that the project will eventually extend across 14 zones throughout Jakarta. "The design includes 14 zones in total. Zone 0 has been developed, and Zone 1 is underway. Zones 2 to 14 are next," he said.

Currently, Zone 0, located in Setiabudi, South Jakarta, is the only completed zone. The overall completion of Zone 1 is targeted for 2027.

In a recent visit to the JSDP site in Pluit Timur Raya, North Jakarta, Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka emphasized the importance of completing the project on time to address wastewater issues in Central, West, and North Jakarta.

