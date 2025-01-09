Jakarta's Pramono Anung Among First to Be Certified by KPU as 2024 Regional Elections Winners

Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) will begin certifying the winners of the 2024 Regional Elections on Thursday, including the pair of Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, who won the Jakarta gubernatorial race.

Pramono was the cabinet secretary to Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Rano Karno first gained public recognition after starring in the 1970s film "Si Doel Anak Betawi", but later decided to enter politics. The pair managed to secure 2.18 million votes, surpassing their rivals Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (nearly 1.72 million votes) and Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana (459,230 votes).

The certification follows confirmation that no disputes over the election results were filed with the Constitutional Court (MK). In addition to the 21 provinces, the KPU will also finalize election results for 275 regencies and cities.

According to KPU Regulation No. 2 of 2024, commissions at the provincial and regency/city levels are permitted to proceed with the declaration once the Constitutional Court clears any disputes related to the region.

"There are 21 provinces and 275 regencies/cities that did not receive requests for electoral dispute resolution from the MK. The KPU in these regions may immediately certify the elected candidates," KPU Chairman Mochammad Afifuddin said in a press release.

The Court has recorded 310 electoral dispute cases, including 23 gubernatorial, 238 regency, and 49 mayoral disputes. Preliminary hearings for these cases began on Jan. 8, and are scheduled to continue until Jan. 16.

Subsequent hearings, focusing on responses from the KPU, related parties, and the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu), will take place from Jan. 17 to Feb. 4, 2025. Regions with ongoing cases will proceed with certification after the MK's ruling.

"KPU ensures that the process remains transparent and accountable to build public trust," Afifuddin said.

The following are the 21 provinces that will declare the winners on Thursday

Aceh West Sumatra Riau Jambi South Sumatra Bengkulu Lampung Riau Islands Jakarta West Java Banten Bali West Nusa Tenggara East Nusa Tenggara West Kalimantan South Kalimantan North Kalimantan Gorontalo West Sulawesi Maluku West Papua

