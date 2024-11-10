Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression

Associated Press
April 29, 2025 | 8:27 pm
SHARE
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shake hands before the start of a bilateral meeting at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rolex Dela Pena/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shake hands before the start of a bilateral meeting at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Rolex Dela Pena/Pool Photo via AP)

Manila. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that Japan and the Philippines would begin talks on two proposed defense agreements to strengthen their security alliance and counter growing aggression in contested Asian waters, an implicit rebuke of China.

Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also discussed the global economic fallout from tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump and China’s retaliatory measures. Speaking at a joint news conference in Manila, Ishiba said he would consult Japanese companies operating in the Philippines to “work toward a better solution,” though he did not elaborate.

Ishiba arrived in the Philippines after visiting Vietnam, another Southeast Asian nation that has faced increasingly hostile encounters with Chinese coast guard, naval, and suspected militia forces in recent years.

China did not immediately respond to Ishiba’s remarks. Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea and has ramped up its military presence there, including artificial island bases. Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan are also involved in the long-running territorial disputes.

Advertisement
Read More:
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations

In the East China Sea, China frequently sends coast guard vessels and aircraft into areas surrounding islands claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, harassing Japanese vessels and prompting Japan to scramble fighter jets in response.

“We oppose any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo through force or coercion in the East and South China Seas,” Ishiba said, pointedly referring to China without naming it. “I hope that our two countries will continue to work closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.”

The first agreement under negotiation, known as the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, would allow Japanese forces to receive food, fuel, and other logistical support during joint training exercises in the Philippines. These activities fall under a major defense accord signed last year and pending ratification in Japan’s legislature.

The second proposed pact concerns the protection of highly classified defense and military information shared between the two nations. The US and the Philippines signed a similar agreement in November to secure the exchange of sensitive military intelligence and technology critical to upcoming American weapons deliveries to Manila.

Read More:
Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea

Ishiba said he and Marcos also reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral alliance with the United States. Washington has repeatedly warned Beijing over its aggressive actions in disputed waters, particularly against Japan and the Philippines, two of its closest treaty allies in Asia.

However, Trump-era tariffs on imports from Japan, the Philippines, and other nations have created awkward tensions among these allies. “The US tariff measures have dealt a major blow to the economies of both Vietnam and the Philippines,” Ishiba said over the weekend in Tokyo. “There have also been significant impacts on Japanese companies expanding into these countries.”

Japanese officials said Ishiba would meet with Japanese business executives in the Philippines to hear their concerns.

On Wednesday, Ishiba is scheduled to visit a Japanese war memorial in Laguna province before boarding the BRP Melchora Aquino, one of two largest patrol ships built by Japan for the Philippine Coast Guard, in Manila.

The Aquino has been involved in several tense encounters with Chinese coast guard vessels in the South China Sea, including a 2024 incident at Sabina Shoal in which the ship was damaged. Both countries traded blame over the confrontation.

Japan has provided a dozen patrol ships to the Philippines in recent years to support its maritime defense in the South China Sea. At least five more vessels are planned, along with radar systems and other defense equipment for the underfunded Philippine military.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression
News 2 hours ago

Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression

 Japan and the Philippines begin talks on two defense pacts, signaling deeper security ties in response to China’s growing assertiveness.
'Filled With Arrogance': China Lashes Out at G7 over Statements on Maritime Security
News Mar 15, 2025 | 11:12 pm

'Filled With Arrogance': China Lashes Out at G7 over Statements on Maritime Security

 China claims virtually the entire South China Sea, through which it passes around $5 trillion in global trade.
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
News Mar 10, 2025 | 8:33 pm

Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April

 Prabowo says that he plans on signing the implementing agreement on this exclusive economic zone during his upcoming visit to Vietnam.
Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea
News Mar 5, 2025 | 11:42 pm

Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea

 Last month, a Chinese navy helicopter flew within 10 feet (3 meters) of a Philippine patrol turbo-prop plane.
Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone
News Jan 23, 2025 | 6:15 pm

Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone

 Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged views on maritime security in the South China Sea.
Expect More Surprises from ‘Foreign Policy President’ Prabowo, Analyst Says
News Jan 14, 2025 | 7:58 am

Expect More Surprises from ‘Foreign Policy President’ Prabowo, Analyst Says

 All stakeholders need to brace themselves for the consequences that may arise from Prabowo's foreign diplomacy surprises, Prabowo says.
China Says Philippine Plan to Deploy Midrange Missiles Would Be 'Extremely Irresponsible'
News Dec 23, 2024 | 9:21 pm

China Says Philippine Plan to Deploy Midrange Missiles Would Be 'Extremely Irresponsible'

 China has criticized the Philippines’ plan to deploy midrange missiles, calling it a provocative move that could escalate regional tensions
Prabowo Vows to Protect Indonesian Sovereignty in South China Sea
News Nov 14, 2024 | 12:40 pm

Prabowo Vows to Protect Indonesian Sovereignty in South China Sea

 Indonesia is open to working with all countries, but it will safeguard its sovereignty, Prabowo says.
Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership
News Nov 11, 2024 | 12:07 pm

Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership

 Indonesia denies it has accepted China's "nine-dash line" territorial claims over most of South China Sea.
Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip
News Nov 10, 2024 | 12:12 pm

Indonesian and Chinese Companies to Sign $10 billion Worth of Deals After Pabowo’s Beijing Trip

 During the meeting, the two leaders presided over the signing of various agreements on fishing, mining, housing, and imports and exports.

The Latest

West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty
News 1 hours ago

West Java Governor Offers $30 Incentive for Vasectomy to Curb Poverty

 W. Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi offers a $30 incentive for men in poor families to undergo vasectomy as part of a new birth control initiative
Wuling Eyes Indonesia’s EV Logistics Market with New Commercial Vehicle
Tech 1 hours ago

Wuling Eyes Indonesia’s EV Logistics Market with New Commercial Vehicle

 Wuling launches its first locally assembled commercial EV in Indonesia at PEVS 2025.
Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression
News 2 hours ago

Japan, Philippines Launch Defense Pact Talks to Counter China’s Aggression

 Japan and the Philippines begin talks on two defense pacts, signaling deeper security ties in response to China’s growing assertiveness.
Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia
Tech 3 hours ago

Chinese Carmaker BAIC Blames “BEIJING” Emblem for Poor Sales in Indonesia

 BAIC sold just 7 X55 II SUVs in Indonesia in 2024, blaming the "Beijing" emblem. It now rebrands the model with hopes of selling 500 units.
GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge
Business 3 hours ago

GoTo Turns Profitable in Q1 2025 as Fintech and On-Demand Units Surge

 GoTo posts Rp393 billion adjusted EBITDA profit in Q1 2025, fueled by fintech and on-demand growth; shares rise 3.88% to Rp85.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
3
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
4
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
5
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED