Japan to Support Indonesia’s Free Meal Program and Maritime Security Efforts

Bella Evanglista Mikaputri
January 11, 2025 | 3:31 pm
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, during an official state visit on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (Presidential Press Office/BPMI)
Bogor. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba proposed a broad collaboration with President Prabowo Subianto, focusing on food and energy self-sufficiency, industrial development, and free nutritious meal programs.

“We aim to work together with Indonesia on several priorities outlined by President Prabowo, including food and energy self-sufficiency, downstream industrialization, nutrition programs, and security cooperation,” Ishiba said during a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Saturday.

Indonesia has allocated Rp 71 trillion (around $4.4 billion) this year for its newly launched free meal program, which began by serving meals to 570,000 children on its first day. The government aims to gradually expand the program, reaching 15 million people, including pregnant women, by the end of 2025 and 82.9 million by 2029. Ishiba offered Japan’s support by training Indonesian cooks and sending Japanese chefs to assist.

President Prabowo Subianto welcomed the proposal, citing Japan's extensive experience in implementing similar programs. According to Prabowo, Japan's 80 years of experience in nutrition programs would bring valuable support to Indonesia's initiatives. “I have also invited them to join in cooperation in the fields of food, maritime affairs, energy, fisheries, and so on,” Prabowo added.

This was the second meeting between Ishiba and Prabowo, following their initial encounter at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Peru in November 2024.

Ishiba expressed appreciation for the warm reception during his visit, recalling his last trip to Indonesia 34 years ago as a young parliamentarian. “I’m impressed by Indonesia’s progress over the decades. Both Japan and Indonesia, as island nations reliant on trade, share similarities, and our strategic positions between global powers like the US and China underscore the need for balanced diplomacy,” he said.

Ishiba highlighted Indonesia’s importance as a strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region and called for stronger collaboration between Japan and Southeast Asia to address global challenges. “Indonesia is a key player at the crossroads of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. We are eager to deepen ties with Indonesia, a long-standing friend and comprehensive strategic partner,” he added.

The two leaders also discussed security and maritime cooperation, including plans to establish a maritime defense forum, agreements on defense equipment procurement, and technology transfer. Japan committed to providing high-speed patrol vessels to Indonesia under its official security assistance program. Both nations agreed to hold “two-plus-two” meetings involving their foreign and defense ministers.

“This visit not only reinforces bilateral ties but also strengthens strategic cooperation to address global challenges,” Ishiba concluded.

Accompanied by his wife, Yoshiro Ishiba, this trip marked Ishiba’s first official visit to Indonesia since becoming Japan’s prime minister.

