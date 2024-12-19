Japan Unveils $167,186 Grassroots Grant for Indonesia

Jakarta. Japan announced Thursday that it had agreed to roll out a grassroots grant worth approximately 23.2 million yen or $167,186 for Indonesia.

The grant would fund three small-scale community projects, two of which are related to healthcare. Japan would allocate 9.1 million yen of the grant to make overdue renovations at an Islamic boarding school in Central Java’s Magelang, including the construction of a new classroom.

The BanyuBening Islamic General Hospital -- which lies in the Central Javan sub-district of Ngemplak -- would get 11.5 million yen to purchase medical equipment for pregnant women and newborns. This hospital is also the only healthcare facility in the area to offer midwifery care.

The remaining 2.6 million yen grant would go into purchasing an ambulance for Bumi Sehat Clinic in Gianyar, Bali. This clinic has been relying on a single ambulance to serve 17 villages.

“We are aware of how there are big challenges [that Indonesia is currently facing in regards to the] schools and healthcare, among others. Japan could work very well [to help] in those areas,” Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masaki Yasushi told reporters in Jakarta.

Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masaki Yasushi signs a grassroots grant contract for three small-scale community projects in Indonesia on Dec. 19, 2024. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Yasushi said that Tokyo had received numerous grant requests from Indonesian organizations. The Japanese government decided to pick three projects to fund this time after reviewing each proposal. Japan, however, is still open to the possibility of giving Indonesia more grant aid in the future.

“It is important for us to see Indonesia develop, especially to improve the daily lives of its local people,” the diplomat said.

Japan has been giving official development assistance -- be it grants or loans -- to Indonesia over the past decades.

