Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Arrives in Indonesia for Official Visit

Antara
January 10, 2025 | 7:35 pm
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko Ishiba arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, on Friday (January 10, 2025) for their official visit to Indonesia from January 10-11, 2025. (Presidential Press Bureau/BPMI)
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his wife Yoshiko Ishiba arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, on Friday (January 10, 2025) for their official visit to Indonesia from January 10-11, 2025. (Presidential Press Bureau/BPMI)

Banten. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, accompanied by his wife Yoshiko Ishiba, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Jakarta time for an official visit to Indonesia from Jan. 10 to 11, 2025.

According to a statement from the Presidential Press Bureau (BPMI), PM Ishiba is scheduled to meet with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Saturday.

PM Ishiba and his delegation are set to visit the National Heroes Cemetery (TMPN) Kalibata in South Jakarta on Saturday morning to pay respects to Indonesia’s national heroes and lay a wreath. The visit will be followed by a state ceremony at the Bogor Palace, where PM Ishiba will hold a bilateral meeting with President Prabowo to discuss enhancing Indonesia-Japan cooperation.

Following the meeting, PM Ishiba will depart for Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Saturday afternoon to continue his travels.

Upon arrival at the airport, PM Ishiba and his wife were welcomed by Indonesia's Investment Minister Rosan P. Roeslani; Japan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi; Indonesia's Ambassador to Japan, Heri Akhmadi; Acting Governor of Banten, Ucok Abdulrauf Damenta; Acting Governor of Jakarta, Teguh Setyabudi; and Director-General of Protocol and Consular Affairs of Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Andy Rachmianto.

PM Ishiba received honors from the honor guard as he disembarked from the aircraft. His arrival was marked by a festive marching band, a traditional Banten Walijamaliha dance, and the sound of cannon fire.

Indonesia is one of the first international destinations for PM Ishiba following his appointment as Japan's Prime Minister on Oct. 1, 2024. Prior to Indonesia, PM Ishiba visited Malaysia on Jan. 9-10, 2025.

