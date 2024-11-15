Japanese Princess Yuriko, Wartime Emperor Hirohito's Sister-in-Law, Dies at 101

Associated Press
November 15, 2024 | 10:24 am
SHARE
In this file photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japanese Prince Mikasa, right, and his wife Princess Yuriko talk at their residence in Tokyo, Nov. 16, 2015. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP, File)
In this file photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japanese Prince Mikasa, right, and his wife Princess Yuriko talk at their residence in Tokyo, Nov. 16, 2015. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP, File)

Tokyo. Japanese Princess Yuriko, the wife of wartime Emperor Hirohito’s brother and the oldest member of the imperial family, has died after her health deteriorated recently, palace officials said. She was 101.

Yuriko died Friday at a Tokyo hospital, the Imperial Household Agency said. It did not announce the cause of death, but Japanese media said she died of pneumonia.

Born in 1923 as an aristocrat, Yuriko married at age 18 to Prince Mikasa, the younger brother of Hirohito and the uncle of current Emperor Naruhito, months before the start of World War II.

She has recounted living in a shelter with her husband and their baby daughter after their residence was burned down in the US fire bombings of Tokyo in the final months of the war in 1945.

Advertisement

Yuriko raised five children and supported Mikasa’s research into ancient Near Eastern history, while also serving her official duties and taking part in philanthropic activities. She outlived her husband and all three sons.

Her death reduces Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family to 16 people, including four men, as the country faces the dilemma of how to maintain the royal family while conservatives in the governing party insist on retaining male-only succession.

The 1947 Imperial House Law, which largely preserves conservative prewar family values, allows only males to take the throne and forces female royal family members who marry commoners to lose their royal status.

The youngest male member of the imperial family, Prince Hisahito — the nephew of Emperor Naruhito — is currently the last heir apparent, posing a major problem for a system that doesn’t allow empresses. The government is debating how to keep succession stable without relying on women.

Yuriko had lived a healthy life as a centenarian before suffering a stroke and pneumonia in March. She enjoyed exercise in the morning while watching a daily fitness program on television, the Imperial Household Agency says. She also continued to read multiple newspapers and magazines and enjoyed watching news and baseball on TV. On sunny days, she sat in the palace garden or was wheeled in her wheelchair.

Yuriko was hospitalized after her stroke and had been in and out of intensive care since then. Her overall condition deteriorated over the past week, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Reports $2.4B Trade Surplus in October
Business 17 minutes ago

Indonesia Reports $2.4B Trade Surplus in October

 BPS reported a $4.8 billion surplus in non-oil and gas trade, which was partially offset by a $2.32 billion deficit in oil and gas trade.
Japanese Princess Yuriko, Wartime Emperor Hirohito's Sister-in-Law, Dies at 101
News 1 hours ago

Japanese Princess Yuriko, Wartime Emperor Hirohito's Sister-in-Law, Dies at 101

 Her death reduces Japan’s rapidly dwindling imperial family to 16 people, including four men.
Prabowo Talks Combating Drugs, People Smuggling with Albanese
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Talks Combating Drugs, People Smuggling with Albanese

 Prabowo tells Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that he takes the fight against narcotics and people smuggling very seriously.
Govt Continues to Boost KUR Financing for Productive Sectors
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Govt Continues to Boost KUR Financing for Productive Sectors

 The government has been disbursing KUR to help farmers, and other small businesses in the productive sectors for almost a decade now.
Sri Mulyani Confirms 12% VAT Implementation on January 1
Business 13 hours ago

Sri Mulyani Confirms 12% VAT Implementation on January 1

 Sri Mulyani informed lawmakers that the current state budget and fiscal conditions do not support a postponement.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
1
Mount Lewotobi Eruption Grounds Dozens of Flights Across Lombok and Bali, Thousands Stranded
2
US Agrees to Help Indonesia Develop Small Nuclear Reactor
3
Bali’s Airspace Clear of Volcanic Ash, Normal Operations Restored at Ngurah Rai Airport
4
Biden Supports Indonesia’s OECD Bid as Prabowo Seeks BRICS
5
Surabaya Businessman Arrested after Forcing High School Student to Kneel and Bark Like Dog
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED