Japan's Birth Rate Fell for Ninth Consecutive Year in 2024 to Hit Record Low

Associated Press
February 27, 2025 | 8:21 pm
SHARE
FILE - Women carry their children on their bicycles as they ride through an intersection near a sporting arena planned to be used during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo on June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
FILE - Women carry their children on their bicycles as they ride through an intersection near a sporting arena planned to be used during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo on June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Tokyo. The number of babies born in Japan last year fell for a ninth straight year to a record low, according to health ministry data released Thursday.

The faster-than-predicted decline suggests government measures have not effectively addressed the country's fast-aging and declining population.

The 720,998 babies born in Japan in 2024 was a drop of 5 percent from the previous year, according to the Health and Welfare Ministry. It was the lowest number of births since Japan started taking the statistics in 1899.

“We believe the declining births has not been effectively controlled,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters, adding the government will steadily pursue expanded childcare programs and subsidies for childrearing households while promoting salary increases and support for matchmaking efforts.

Advertisement

The result, which includes babies of foreign nationality born in Japan, is 15 years ahead of the forecast for reaching that level. The birth rate for just Japanese nationals is expected to fall below 700,000 for the first time when it is published later this year.

The result comes just as South Korea reported that the number of babies born in that country rebounded for the first time in nine years in 2024, a result partly attributed to an increase in marriages among couples who delayed weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese survey Thursday also noted that the number of marriages last year was 499,999, an increase of 2.2 percent in 2023 when a 90-year low was recorded.

Experts say improving outlook for the economy, jobs, and gender equality is key to encouraging young people to marry and have children.

Surveys show that many younger Japanese are reluctant to marry or have families, discouraged by bleak job prospects, the high cost of living that rises at a faster pace than salaries and corporate cultures that are not compatible with having both parents work.

Japan’s population is projected to fall by about 30 percent, to 87 million by 2070, when four out of every 10 people will be 65 or older.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Japan's Birth Rate Fell for Ninth Consecutive Year in 2024 to Hit Record Low
News 11 minutes ago

Japan's Birth Rate Fell for Ninth Consecutive Year in 2024 to Hit Record Low

 The 720,998 babies born in Japan in 2024 was a drop of 5 percent from the previous year, according to the Health and Welfare Ministry.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster Acknowledges ‘Uncomfortable Circumstance’ in PDI-P
News 1 hours ago

Bali Governor Wayan Koster Acknowledges ‘Uncomfortable Circumstance’ in PDI-P

 Koster, who had already traveled to Yogyakarta near Magelang for the opening of the gathering, ultimately skipped the entire retreat.
Two Men Caned in Aceh for Same-Sex Relations Under Sharia Law
News 3 hours ago

Two Men Caned in Aceh for Same-Sex Relations Under Sharia Law

 Two men were publicly caned in Aceh for same-sex relations under Sharia law, while two others faced caning for gambling offenses.
B-Universe CEO: Indonesia to Lead the Global Halal Market
Business 3 hours ago

B-Universe CEO: Indonesia to Lead the Global Halal Market

 Indonesia is set to lead the global halal market, with strong demand and major contributions to GDP, says B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman.
PTPP’s Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B Project Reaches 75 Pct in Progress
Special Updates 4 hours ago

PTPP’s Kalibaru Terminal Phase 1B Project Reaches 75 Pct in Progress

 The project is worth Rp 3.83 trillion, PTPP says.
News Index

Most Popular

Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
1
Pertamina Patra Niaga CEO, Six Others Arrested in $11 Billion Corruption Scandal
2
Review: 'Legends of the Condor Heroes' Has a Faster-Than-Light Pace
3
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
4
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
5
Pertamina Vows Cooperation as Executives Named in $11.9B Corruption Scandal
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED