Jember Reports Over 60 Cattle Deaths from Suspected Foot and Mouth Disease

Jember. At least 763 cows in Jember Regency, East Java, have been infected with foot and mouth disease (FMD), resulting in 61 deaths over the past few months, according to the local Food Security and Livestock Department.

The department reported that over 4,000 cows in the regency have been vaccinated, and 42 infected cows have recovered. However, the disease continues to claim livestock, with the latest deaths reported in Kertonegoro Village, Jenggawah District, where two cows died in recent days.

The outbreak has caused panic among farmers, prompting many to sell their cattle at reduced prices to avoid further financial losses.

“Many cows in this village have been sold due to fear of FMD deaths and zero income. Yesterday, a fairly large cow was sold for just Rp 10 million ($619), while its normal price is above Rp 15 million,” said Sudarsono, a local livestock farmer, on Tuesday.

Veterinarian Fahmi Galuh confirmed the cattle deaths in Kertonegoro Village and reported that at least nine cows there tested positive for FMD.

FMD Cases in Central Java

In neighboring Rembang Regency, Central Java, the local livestock department reported 37 positive FMD cases and four cattle deaths in the past month.

“The FMD cases are our main concern right now. We have set up a rapid reaction team comprising veterinarians to monitor cases and implement early preventive measures,” said department head Agus Iwan Haswanto.

The team has been conducting inspections at livestock farms and cattle markets to detect FMD and prevent its spread. Farmers have been warned against trading infected cattle to contain the outbreak.

Local farmer Sutono shared a success story, reporting that his infected cows fully recovered after intensive care. “I treated them with antibiotics, high-quality vitamins, and kept them separated from healthy cows. The four infected cows have now fully recovered,” he said.

Most FMD cases in Rembang have been detected in Sarang District, near the border with East Java province, which is suspected to be the epicenter of the outbreak.

Foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs. It is caused by the Aphthovirus and spreads rapidly through direct contact, contaminated feed, water, or equipment, and even airborne transmission in some cases.

Symptoms of FMD include fever, blisters in the mouth and on the feet, drooling, lameness, and loss of appetite. The disease often results in severe economic losses for farmers due to decreased milk production, reduced growth rates, and the death of infected animals.

Vaccination campaigns are a key strategy in controlling FMD outbreaks, along with quarantines, movement restrictions, and culling in severe cases.

