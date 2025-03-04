JIS Considered as Home Stadium for National Football Team

The Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) is located in North Jakarta, specifically in the Papanggo area, Tanjung Priok Subdistrict, North Jakarta City. (Instagram/@jakinstadium)

Jakarta. Talks are underway between the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and the Jakarta government to make the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) the home base of the national team.

PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir has met with Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to discuss the plan amid the busy schedule facing the national team in the coming months.

The stadium will need major improvements to host international matches under FIFA requirements including easy and safe transportation access to the venue.

"We specifically discussed one of PSSI's desires to use JIS more regularly, and to make that happen, some infrastructure improvements need to be made, particularly in transportation to make it easier to access JIS," Pramono said after the meeting at City Hall on Monday evening.

He mentioned that the national team can utilize two major stadiums simultaneously, namely the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium and JIS.

Meanwhile, Erick Thohir emphasized the importance of integrating all public transportation in Jakarta to support the national team's activities at JIS.

That means integrating the railway systems such as LRT and MRT as well as the TransJakarta bus network into the stadium area, he said.

Erick, who is also the State-Owned Enterprises Minister (BUMN), said he will discuss the strategy for synchronizing public transport to JIS with the governor, the Transportation Minister, and relevant state companies.

Located in Tanjung Priok District, North Jakarta, JIS is the first stadium in Indonesia to have a retractable roof. It has a capacity of 82,000, making it among the biggest stadiums in Asia.
 

