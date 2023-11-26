Sunday, November 26, 2023
Jokowi Acknowledges Teachers' Role in His Journey to Presidency

The Jakarta Globe
November 25, 2023 | 10:42 pm
President Joko Widodo greets the participants of the appreciation gala to commemorate National Teachers' Day at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
President Joko Widodo greets the participants of the appreciation gala to commemorate National Teachers' Day at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo conveyed heartfelt gratitude to all educators across Indonesia, saying on Saturday that his government is committed to ensuring they receive the deserved recognition.

"I owe part of my journey to the presidency to the lessons imparted by my teachers," President Jokowi said during a commemorative event honoring National Teachers’ Day held at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

He underscored the national responsibility to honor and express gratitude to educators, acknowledging their pivotal role in his personal and national growth.

Amid evolving geopolitical shifts and technological advancements, Jokowi urged Indonesian teachers to adapt continually, embracing innovative teaching methodologies to cultivate high-quality human capital.

"Teachers bear the responsibility to innovate and enhance our education system's quality, fostering proficient individuals capable of navigating the challenging path ahead," Jokowi said.

Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim disclosed plans to recruit up to 1 million part-time teachers as state employees by 2024, building upon the existing enrollment of approximately 600,000 since the program's inception three years ago.

"The recruitment initiative aligns with President Jokowi's commitment to enhance the well-being of all educators," Minister Nadiem said.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of approximately 7,500 teachers from diverse regions across the nation.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
