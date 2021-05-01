Jokowi Approves Design of State Palace in New Capital

A bird-eye view of sculptor Nyoman Nuarta's design for the state palace in new capital city in East Kalimantan. (Instagram @nyoman_nuarta)

Jakarta. Sculptor Nyoman Nuarta’s majestic design for the state palace in Indonesia’s future capital city in East Kalimantan has gotten President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's approval.

In a recent Instagram post, Nyoman wrote that “the final design for the new capital city’s state palace was welcomed with joy and has been approved by the president.”

According to Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu, the palace complex spans over 55 hectares. At the back of the palace is a structure reminiscent of a garuda —the mythical bird that is Indonesia’s national emblem— spreading its wings.

Beritasatu reported that the garuda-like building will be 170 meters tall, surpassing the 132-meter-high National Monument (Monas). A lush green landscape of forests will also surround the palace.

Indonesia’s independence day falls on August 17. And the government is planning to commemorate the independence day for the year 2024 at the new presidential palace in East Kalimantan. But until now, the new capital city bill is still under discussion at the House of Representatives.

A Megaproject

The capital city project is estimated to cost about Rp 510.7 trillion ($35.6 billion). Private investors will primarily fund the megaproject. Only 19 percent of the project funding is to come from the state budget, according to Beritasatu.

According to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, the project would require careful and meticulous planning of the funding and state finances.

“So we can achieve the goals that the new capital is aiming for, while maintaining the stability and sustainability of the state finances,” Sri Mulyani said on Instagram.

The Instagram post depicted Sri Mulyani’s Thursday visit to the “point zero” in Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. This point will become the coordinate reference for the palace complex. Also present during the visit was Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono.

Sri Mulyani said the development of the new capital would be incredibly complex and challenging.

"How we maintain the environment, forests, biodiversity, including the animals, while also still being able to create a future capital city that is modern, cultured, civilized, and reflects Indonesia's core values," Sri Mulyani added.