Jokowi Arrives in Kyiv for Peace Mission

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana arrive at Kyiv central station in Ukraine on June 29, 2022. (Presidential Press Bureau/Laily Rachev)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi'' Widodo and First Lady Iriana on Wednesday morning local time have safely arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, for a peace mission.

The president arrived at the Kyiv central train station after an 11-hour trip from Poland. According to the Cabinet Secretariat, the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Dmytro Senik greeted Jokowi upon his arrival at the station.

Taras Kachka, the Ukrainian-Indonesian intergovernmental relations commission head, as well as officials from the Indonesian Embassy in Kyiv, were also present.

Jokowi will kick off his tour in Ukraine by visiting the war-damaged Lipky apartment complex in Irpin.

“President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana are also scheduled to visit the Ukrainian Center of Endocrine Surgery, Endocrine Organs and Tissue Transplantation in Kyiv,” the Cabinet Secretariat announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Jokowi will then meet the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace later in the afternoon. Jokowi, Iriana, and his small entourage will then return to Kyiv central train station for another train ride back to Przemysl Station in Poland.