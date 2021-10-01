Jokowi Arrives in Rome to Attend G20 Meeting

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Rome on Friday, starting his first international trip in over a year that comprises three countries and dozens of crucial meetings with state leaders to discuss health, climate change, and trade plan, among others.

The resident will embark on a series of visits to Italy, Great Britain, and the United Arab Emirates, lasting until November 5, 2021.

Accompanying President Jokowi on the flight are Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State-owned Enterprises Erick Thohir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

In Rome, President Jokowi is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit and receive Indonesia's G20 chairmanship from Italy.

"The President of the Republic of Indonesia will carry out hectic activities, including attending sessions on the global economy and global health," Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said Saturday.

In addition, the president will also attend a side event regarding the support of small and medium enterprises and women-owned businesses and is specifically asked to be a speaker. Previously, Jokowi stated that this invitation showed the world's acknowledgment of the Indonesian government's policy of siding with MSMEs and the role of women in the MSME business.

"Then the president will also attend a cultural event and a dinner that the Italian Prime Minister will host," said Retno Marsudi.

The president will also hold bilateral meetings with at least six leaders, including Australia, France, India, Turkey, Italy, and the World Bank.

"There may still be some changes in the bilateral meeting because there are still some requests, and we are currently trying to match the schedule, both the schedule of the president and the schedule of other leaders," she said.

G20 Chairmanship

Indonesia's G20 chairmanship will start from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022." This is an honor for us, for Indonesia, but is at the same time a big responsibility, which we must carry out well," Jokowi said on Friday, before departing from Jakarta.

As the G20 chair, Indonesia would push the agenda for fair and equitable global vaccine distribution.

"As chair of the G20 for the next year, the president invites all developed countries to work together to ensure equitable access to the Covid-19 vaccine and to fight Covid-19 together," Reisa Broto Asmoro, the government's spokesperson for Covid-19 response, on Friday.

Reisa said the G20 is an elite group of 20 countries that account for more than 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product or economic activity. They control 75 percent of global trade and are inhabited by 60 percent of the planet's population.

From Rome, President Jokowi will continue his visit to Glasgow, United Kingdom, to attend the COP 26 Climate Change Summit on 1-2 November 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair the summit, and 120 heads of state and heads of government are set to attend.

"PM Boris Johnson called me a few days ago to discuss the preparations for COP26. Indonesia's position on climate change is very consistent, and we are working hard to meet our goals."

President Jokowi will head to the United Arab Emirates to witness Indonesia's Expo 2020 Dubai Trade Exhibition.