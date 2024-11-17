Jokowi Backs Central Java Gubernatorial Candidate Ahmad Luthfi

Solo. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had breakfast on Sunday in Solo with Central Java gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate, Taj Yasin Maimoen. After their meeting, Jokowi expressed confidence that the pair would secure victory in the upcoming election.

Ahmad Luthfi is facing tough competition from Andika Perkasa, former Armed Forces Commander and one-time head of the presidential security force during Jokowi's presidency. Notably, Andika is backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), a party from which Jokowi has distanced himself. This rift has been evident since Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, secured the vice presidential nomination last year, ultimately winning the election alongside President Prabowo Subianto, despite opposition from PDI-P.

Jokowi's support for Luthfi is seen as a continuation of his rivalry with PDI-P, a party where he once held long-standing membership and earned support for his presidential bid.

Despite recent survey results suggesting a challenging race for Luthfi, Jokowi expressed optimism. "We need to observe all polls. When working on something, we must have confidence but remain humble. When people don’t believe in us, we have to work hard to earn their trust," he said.

Luthfi and Taj Yasin were in Solo to campaign at Vastenburg Fort square. However, Jokowi mentioned he was not invited to this event.

"I wasn’t invited, but I will pray for their success," he said. "I’ll be attending their next campaign in Grobogan Regency."

Ahmad Luthfi, a former Central Java Police chief, has often highlighted that he enjoys the support of both Jokowi and President Prabowo.

