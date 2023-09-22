Friday, September 22, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Breaks Ground for First-Ever Hotel in Nusantara

Mohamad Said
September 21, 2023 | 10:03 pm
SHARE
President Joko Widodo leads a ceremony marking the start of Nusantara Hotel construction at the construction site of the future national capital Nusantata in East Kalimantan, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo)
President Joko Widodo leads a ceremony marking the start of Nusantara Hotel construction at the construction site of the future national capital Nusantata in East Kalimantan, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Nusantara, East Kalimantan. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the first-ever hotel in the future national capital, Nusantara, located in East Kalimantan.

This landmark hotel, aptly named "Hotel Nusantara" after the emerging capital, is being developed by a consortium of prominent Indonesian business magnates, spearheaded by Sugianto Kusuma, also known as Aguan.

Aguan is the owner of the renowned property company Agung Sedayu Group.

In his opening remarks, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude to Aguan and his associates for their presence and for instilling investor confidence in Nusantara. 

Advertisement

"This project serves as a catalyst that will attract many other investors to Nusantara. I am confident about that," Jokowi said.

The construction of Hotel Nusantara is estimated to require an investment of Rp 20 trillion ($1.3 billion).

The president also revealed that additional private sector projects will soon commence, focusing on the construction of hospitals, retail centers, educational institutions, and other essential facilities. These developments will complement the ongoing construction of fundamental infrastructure, including roads, an airport, utilities, and public buildings, undertaken by the government.

The government aims to officially relocate the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara during the Independence Day celebration next August.

Tags:
#Social
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Fox News Founder Rupert Murdoch is Stepping Down
News 2 hours ago

Fox News Founder Rupert Murdoch is Stepping Down

 Ironically, next week author and Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff is publishing a book, “The End of Fox News”.
President Confirms His Son Joins Indonesian Solidarity Party
News 4 hours ago

President Confirms His Son Joins Indonesian Solidarity Party

 Jokowi acknowledged that he couldn't dissuade his other son from joining a rival political party.
Jokowi Breaks Ground for First-Ever Hotel in Nusantara
News 4 hours ago

Jokowi Breaks Ground for First-Ever Hotel in Nusantara

 The hotel is being developed by a consortium of prominent Indonesian business magnates, spearheaded by Sugianto Kusuma aka Aguan.
How to Empower Tanah Abang Traders in Unfair Competition with Online Shops
Business 4 hours ago

How to Empower Tanah Abang Traders in Unfair Competition with Online Shops

 An analyst called for greater government oversight to prevent social media platforms from running online marketplaces in Indonesia.
Indonesia Pledges to Protect Marine Biodiversity in High Seas
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Pledges to Protect Marine Biodiversity in High Seas

 The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty mandates signatories to conserve marine biodiversity in the high seas.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
1
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
2
153 Chinese Nationals Deported from Batam over Romance Scam Allegations
3
State Budget Sees Rp 147 Trillion Surplus
4
VP Tries to Lure Shanghai Businesses into Indonesia’s $135b Halal Industry
5
How Paper Giant APRIL Tries to Prevent Forest Fires
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED