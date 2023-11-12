Sunday, November 12, 2023
Jokowi Calls OIC to Unite Against Israel's Atrocities in Gaza

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
November 12, 2023 | 1:27 pm
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo oversaw the dispatch of 51.5 tons of aid from Indonesia for the people of Palestine, on Nov.4, 2023 (B-Universe/Helmut Timothy)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo oversaw the dispatch of 51.5 tons of aid from Indonesia for the people of Palestine, on Nov.4, 2023 (B-Universe/Helmut Timothy)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appealed for Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members to unite and take a leading role in resolving the situation in Gaza. Jokowi also urged for an immediate ceasefire, rejecting Israel's self-defense justification and labeling it as collective punishment. 

"In the past month, atrocities have been unfolding and the world seems helpless. With over 7.9 billion global citizens and leaders from more than 190 countries, to date, not a single entity has been able to halt these atrocities," Jokowi said at the Extraordinary OIC Summit on the Gaza situation in Riyadh on Nov. 11, 2023.

The summit was originally planned as two separate back-to-back summits—the Arab League Summit and the OIC Summit. However, it was decided to merge them into a Joint Summit to deliver a stronger message to the world.

The president called for an acceleration and expansion of humanitarian aid. Indonesia has already dispatched aid and is committed to providing additional support. Jokowi cited examples of humanitarian atrocities committed by Israel, such as targeting hospitals, including the Indonesian Hospital. 

"The Indonesian hospital has run out of fuel, significantly impairing its ability to serve the community in dire need of assistance," he said.

Furthermore, the President insisted on holding Israel accountable for its actions, supporting the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and pushing for an advisory opinion at the International Court of Justice.

The President advocated for immediate peace negotiations toward a two-state solution, expressing Indonesia's readiness to contribute to the peace process. The president rejects the idea of a one-state solution because it can be assured that Palestine will be sacrificed.

The Summit resulted in a resolution comprising 31 decisive measures, which include the condemnation of Israeli aggression in Gaza, urging the UN Security Council to take immediate action, pass resolutions to end atrocities, facilitate aid, and enforce international law, calling on the UN Security Council to issue resolutions condemning the destruction of hospitals in Gaza by Israel, and mandating the OIC and Arab League Secretariats to establish a joint media monitoring unit documenting all Israeli crimes.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Jokowi held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the summit. During the meeting, President Abbas appreciated Indonesia's consistency in providing support to the Palestinian struggle and requested Jokowi to convey a message to President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to meet with Jokowi at the White House on Nov. 13, 2023. 

Jokowi also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Erdogan of Turkey to reinforce the collective call for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a renewed commitment to a two-state solution. Indonesia and Turkey pledged continued collaboration on Gaza-related issues, including the timely completion of the Indonesia-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement before the end of 2024.

