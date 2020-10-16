Jokowi, Cambodian PM Discuss Myanmar Crisis Over Phone

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo during a meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on November 29, 2021. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tweeted on Wednesday that he had recently discussed Myanmar’s political situation with the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen over the phone.

During the phone call, Jokowi called for the implementation of the Asean’s five-point consensus on tackling the Myanmar crisis, namely through an inclusive dialogue.

“I reiterated clearly Indonesia’s position on the importance of implementation of 5-Point Consensus to bring democracy back in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue,” the Indonesian leader wrote in his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of 5PCs, Myanmar should only be represented by non-political level at Asean meetings,” he added.

Jokowi also reaffirmed Indonesia’s support for Cambodia’s Asean chairmanship in 2022 during the phone call with Hun Sen.

Last April, Asean leaders gathered at a summit in Jakarta, during which the bloc agreed on a five-point consensus on restoring peace in Myanmar.

The consensus calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar. It also urges a constructive dialogue among all concerned parties.

Other points of the consensus include the appointment of a special Asean envoy to facilitate dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.