NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo during a meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta on November 29, 2021. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jokowi, Cambodian PM Discuss Myanmar Crisis Over Phone

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

JANUARY 05, 2022

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo tweeted on Wednesday that he had recently discussed Myanmar’s political situation with the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen over the phone.

During the phone call, Jokowi called for the implementation of the Asean’s five-point consensus on tackling the Myanmar crisis, namely through an inclusive dialogue.

“I reiterated clearly Indonesia’s position on the importance of implementation of 5-Point Consensus to bring democracy back in Myanmar through inclusive dialogue,” the Indonesian leader wrote in his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of 5PCs, Myanmar should only be represented by non-political level at Asean meetings,” he added.

Jokowi also reaffirmed Indonesia’s support for Cambodia’s Asean chairmanship in 2022 during the phone call with Hun Sen.

Last April, Asean leaders gathered at a summit in Jakarta, during which the bloc agreed on a five-point consensus on restoring peace in Myanmar. 

The consensus calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar. It also urges a constructive dialogue among all concerned parties.

Other points of the consensus include the appointment of a special Asean envoy to facilitate dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#International
KEYWORDS :
Joko Widodo
Hun Sen
Cambodia-Indonesia Relations
Myanmar Crisis
Asean
Asean Five-Point Consensus
BeritaSatu Research

RELATED
TOPICS

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE